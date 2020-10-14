Bloomberg New Economy Forum Announces New Global Co-Hosts and Preliminary Speaker Line-up for 2020 Virtual Event

NEW YORK, BEIJING, LONDON and JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), and Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) have been named as co-hosts for the 2020 Bloomberg New Economy Forum , to be held virtually November 16-19. More than 500 current and former heads of state, influential business executives, government officials, academics and experts from around the world will join them in a collaborative effort to help redesign key parts of the global economy after the ravages of Covid-19, emphasizing sustainable and inclusive growth.

An overarching goal of this effort is to bring together leaders from East and West to work toward "Our New Economy"— a shared future that reflects the shifting composition of economic forces in the world today. Now in its third year, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum is a unique convening platform for the public and private sectors to exchange ideas at a time when the transition of economic power from the industrialized world to emerging markets is creating extraordinary opportunities, as well as tensions and challenges.

"The Bloomberg New Economy Forum was founded on the belief that the world's most pressing issues can only be solved by working together across all regions, all sectors and all industries. Our mission has been given added urgency this year as Covid-19 threatens to exacerbate East-West divisions," said Justin B. Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberg Media. "These conversations cannot wait, which is why the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will convene virtually in November, with the support and participation of our esteemed co-hosts from around the world. It is also why we are opening up the forum via live stream for the first time ever, to make these conversations accessible to a widespread global audience at a critically important time."

Following the success of the 2019 forum in Beijing, co-hosted with CCIEE, the 2020 forum also welcomes IISS and MINDS to this year's virtual event. These organizations will lend their unique perspectives and insight to drive a constructive dialogue on how best to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, ease the global transition that is underway, and foster critical development drivers in the new economic era.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought massive new challenges and uncertainties to global economic and social development. At this critical historic moment, CCIEE as a think tank feels a deep responsibility to continue working closely with Bloomberg and other organizations to host the New Economy Forum virtually, bringing together influential global government, business and thought leaders to discuss the new issues and challenges facing humanity, and to contribute to global economic recovery and social innovations for future development," said Zhang Xiaoqiang, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

"The IISS is a global institution keenly interested in providing facts and analysis on how geo-economic trends affect international security and stability," said John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive of The International Institute for Strategic Studies. "Working closely with those in the private sector bringing their innovations to market and navigating the inevitable uncertainties is important to us. We are therefore hugely delighted to be part of the discussions at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum this year and to be joining others to advance thinking on the changing shape of international economic relations."

"It's a critical time for global business, government, and non-profit leaders to come together and build consensus on how best to lead the world through recovery and reconstruction post-Covid-19," said Graça Machel, Executive Chair of the Mandela Institute for Development Studies. "African leaders, many of whom will join in this dialogue at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, must play a central role in guiding this agenda and implementing policies that will ensure that interests of all citizens are included."

Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City, will open the 2020 forum, which features thought-provoking plenaries, presentations, breakouts and bilateral meetings to advance a practical agenda for recovery. Over the course of four days and spanning multiple time zones, the agenda will focus on five core topic areas: finance, trade, climate, health and cities. A daily "Global Voices" segment will elevate a diverse range of contributors from around the world, giving them a platform to speak directly to the NEF community about the challenges they are facing and what they need to recover in a post-Covid economy.

The preliminary list of speakers for the 2020 Bloomberg New Economy Forum features prominent business executives, government leaders and experts from across all sectors and geographies, including:

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE; Group CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Mohamed Alabbar, Founder, Emaar Properties; Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard; Charlene Barshefsky, former U.S. Trade Representative and Senior International Partner, WilmerHale; Carlos Brito, Chief Executive Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Mark Carney, Finance Adviser to the Prime Minister for COP 26 and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Karen Chan, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia.com; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons; Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited; Peter Daszak, President, EcoHealth Alliance; Regina Dugan, Chief Executive Officer, Wellcome Leap; Leila Fourie, Group CEO, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE); Edward Glaeser, Professor of Economics, Harvard University; Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund; Angel Gurría, Secretary-General, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; Lord Foster OM, President, Norman Foster Foundation, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners; Pablo Isla, Executive Chairman, Inditex; Anshula Kant, Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer; Chris Kempczinski, President and Chief Executive Officer, McDonald's Corporation; Christine Lagarde, former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and President, European Central Bank; Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister, The Republic of Singapore; Li Shufu, Chairman, Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group; Ma Jun, Founding Director, Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs; Graça Machel, Minister of Education and Culture, Mozambique; Cecilia Malmström, former European Commissioner for Trade; Rose Marcario, former Chief Executive Officer, Patagonia; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless; John Micklethwait, Bloomberg Editor in Chief; Scott Minerd, Co-founder and Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners; Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy; Chief Executive Officer, Energy Futures Initiative; Ni Jizhe, Vice Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China; Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, HSBC; Raghuram Rajan, former Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Professor of Finance, University of Chicago Booth School of Business; KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, India; Ginni Rometty, Executive Chairman, IBM; Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; Rajesh Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, FedEx; Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group; Ursula Von Der Leyen, President, European Commission; Wang Linfa, Professor, Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases, Duke-NUS Medical School; Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive, Prudential plc.; Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman, Sinopec.

With Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair, and Henry M. Paulson, Jr. and Zeng Peiyan as Co-Chairs, the New Economy Forum Advisory Board is comprised of more than 40 of the world's most influential government and business leaders, including: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Dr. Margaret Chan Emeritus Director-General of the World Health Organization; Standing Committee Member of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; President of Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia; Dean of Vanke School of Public Health of Tsinghua University; Gary Cohn, former Assistant to the U.S. President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council; Fu Ying, Chairwoman, Center for International Strategy and Security, Tsinghua University; Bill Gates, Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Yoriko Kawaguchi, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister of the Environment, Japan; Visiting Professor and Fellow, Musashino University; Martin Lau, President, Tencent; Jorge Paulo Lemann, Founder, 3G Capital; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group; Jean Liu, President, Didi Chuxing; Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, Nigeria and Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd.; Lubna Olayan, Chair of the Executive Committee, Olayan Financing Company and Chair, SABB; Penny Pritzker, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Founder, PSP Partners; Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy; Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia and President, Asia Society Policy Institute; Minouche Shafik, Director, London School of Economics and Politics and former Deputy Governor, Bank of England; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Republic of Singapore; Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, first female President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Laureate; Lawrence H. Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University; Tung Chee-hwa, Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong; Vice Chairman, National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Wang Shi, Chairman, Vanke Foundation; Josephine Wapakabulo, Founder and Managing Director, TIG Africa; Wu Xiaoling, Director of the Management Committee, Tsinghua University Financial Technology Research Institute; Former Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China; Xie Zhenhua, China's Special Advisor for Climate Change Affairs, President of the Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development at Tsinghua University; Janet Yellen, former Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors; Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board, Vanke; Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Hillhouse Capital Management; Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor, People's Bank of China; Vice Chairman, Boao Forum for Asia and Chief Representative of China; Zhu Min, former Deputy Managing Director, IMF; former Deputy Governor, PBOC; Chairman, National Institution of Financial Research, Tsinghua University and more.

The 2020 forum is presented in partnership with ADNOC, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, FedEx, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Group, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke. McKinsey and Company is the exclusive knowledge partner.

This year, for the first time ever, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will invite widespread participation with a number of live-streamed, interactive sessions made accessible to a global audience. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com . To join the conversation and stay up-to-date on the forum, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , WeChat and Weibo using #NewEconForum.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg L.P. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About China Center for International Economic Exchanges

Founded on March 20th, 2009, China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), is a social organization and a new type of think tank, registered with and approved by the relevant authorities of the Chinese government. Guided by the philosophy of "Originality, Objectivity, Rationality and Compatibility", CCIEE aims to serve national development, improve people's welfare and promote exchanges and cooperation by conducting research on strategic and economic issues both at home and abroad, developing international exchanges and cooperation and providing consulting services and intellectual support to the government and business in decision making. For more information, visit www.cciee.org.cn .

About The International Institute for Strategic Studies

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), headquartered in London, is widely regarded as the leading global authority on geopolitics and strategy. It generates facts, produces analysis and exerts influence on matters of 'war, power and rules' for governments, the private sector and the expert community worldwide. It regularly convenes major defence summits in Asia and the Middle East, and since its foundation has been a strategic actor in transatlantic security debates. The Institute is international in composition, perspective and reach. Fully independent, it enjoys a high level of trust and confidence among governments, corporations and experts globally.

About the Mandela Institute for Development Studies

The Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) is an Africa-wide think tank which provides an inclusive platform for dialogue, information dissemination and networking. MINDS seeks to address the short, medium, and long-term developmental challenges facing Africa in a holistic and comprehensive manner. The Institute's work is underpinned by rigorous research into all aspects of African Heritage, in order to shape policy and practice on critical issues of governance, integrated economic development and the evolution of African institutions.

SOURCE Bloomberg Media