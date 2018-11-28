Bloomberg Next To Host Event Focused On The Role Of Senior Human Resources Leaders In Shaping The Future Workforce

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Next today announced it is hosting Workplace Shift: Preparing Leaders for the Future of Work, a forum that will give human resources leaders guidance and best practices that will empower them to retain and attract top talent, adopt new technologies within their departments, and stay ahead of the ever-changing workplace landscape. Workplace Shift takes place on Wednesday, December 12 from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at The Village in San Francisco. For event information and registration, please visit http://on.bna.com/N6T630mE1Qr.

The event is part of a series of 2018 executive-level programming on the implications of workplace change for people and businesses. Forum participants will take part in interactive sessions that workshop innovative approaches to succession planning, recruiting and reskilling to help HR leaders navigate rapid change in a new era of work. Participants will be the first to receive and discuss full results from a future of work preparedness benchmarking survey conducted by Bloomberg Next.

"Workplace Shift brings together human resources leaders who will share valuable insights into how their organizations and their people are thriving in an environment of technology-driven change," said Eric Wagner, Vice President for Content Strategy at Bloomberg Next. "Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to create cultures that attract top candidates, how to retain employees through innovative development opportunities, and how to partner with other business leaders to drive HR strategy."

Featured speakers include:

Rob Falzon , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc.

, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc. Valerie Gervais , Chief Human Resources Officer, Saint-Gobain Corporation

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Saint-Gobain Corporation Rick Jensen , SVP, Chief Talent Officer, Intuit

, SVP, Chief Talent Officer, Intuit Dawn Klinghoffer , General Manager, HR Business Insights, Microsoft

, General Manager, HR Business Insights, Microsoft Kristen Robinson , Chief Human Resources Officer, Pandora

Attendees can earn up to 3.0 HRCI or SHRM credits. Workday is the Premier Sponsor for Workplace Shift; Mercer and Microsoft are the Supporting Sponsors; and Alight, Ceridian, Seyfarth Shaw, and Vistra are the Associate Sponsors.





About Bloomberg Next

Bloomberg Next is the marketing services arm of Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, Bloomberg Government, and Bloomberg Environment. We connect leading brands with senior level professionals through content development, content marketing, and event production. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/next-marketing-services.

SOURCE Bloomberg Next

Related Links

https://www.bna.com

