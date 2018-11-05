Bloomberg PolarLake Launches Major Product Update

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg PolarLake announced a major upgrade to the Bloomberg Data Management Utility, giving Chief Data Officers (CDOs) increased control, quality and insight into their organization's data universe. Version 8.0 allows clients to extract more value from their data and delivers insights that they can use to better serve their organization.

Current Bloomberg PolarLake clients can now avail of Version 8.0 and enable the new features, giving them access to the upgraded version of the insight-driven managed service they already use.



Today, firms must manage higher volumes of data, from multiple vendors with increasing complexity across sourcing, production and use. The Version 8.0 upgrade provides flexible and customizable services to help asset managers, broker dealers, custodians, hedge funds and banks more easily control costs, improve data quality and meet regulatory reporting deadlines. The private cloud based platform is application and data agnostic, working with applications and data from a large variety of vendors, including applications like Bloomberg Asset and Investment Manager (AIM).

"The Bloomberg PolarLake platform was designed from the ground up to simplify data management by offering control and transparency throughout the data supply chain. Version 8.0 increases that transparency and control on a day to day basis, while adding the ability to extract insights from an organization's data universe over time. CDOs can analyze changes in universe growth, rule impact and consumer behavior," said Warren Buckley, CEO of Bloomberg PolarLake. "This means clients can get a fuller picture of their data universe and supply chain, and pin point areas requiring increased control to immediately benefit their organization."

Some of the enhancements to the Bloomberg Data Management Utility in Version 8.0 include:



Universe Insight Dashboard - Clients can make more effective decisions as their organization's data changes and grows with the Universe Insight Dashboard. They can now generate insights by inspecting data sourcing, data quality processing and data use. Insights are produced in easy-to-read graphs and trend maps accessible directly in the application workstation.

Clients can make more effective decisions as their organization's data changes and grows with the Universe Insight Dashboard. They can now generate insights by inspecting data sourcing, data quality processing and data use. Insights are produced in easy-to-read graphs and trend maps accessible directly in the application workstation. Enhanced Data Quality - Version 8.0 makes ensuring data quality easier by using quant technologies and machine learning to build proprietary validation rules that continually look for errors. Additionally, clients can opt to work with our expert Data Operations team to manage error resolution directly with data vendors.

Version 8.0 makes ensuring data quality easier by using quant technologies and machine learning to build proprietary validation rules that continually look for errors. Additionally, clients can opt to work with our expert Data Operations team to manage error resolution directly with data vendors. Cloud Deliver - Ability to deliver data to the cloud on behalf of clients with rich data models and cataloguing support included.

Ability to deliver data to the cloud on behalf of clients with rich data models and cataloguing support included. Workstation - Continued improvement to exception management, workflow, and navigation across 100s of screens – giving integrated navigation across security master, legal entity, pricing, ratings, corporate actions, index data, positions and trades. Backed by an upgrade to the default data models now offering 1300 asset class specific data panels to help clients bootstrap their data management projects.

Continued improvement to exception management, workflow, and navigation across 100s of screens – giving integrated navigation across security master, legal entity, pricing, ratings, corporate actions, index data, positions and trades. Backed by an upgrade to the default data models now offering 1300 asset class specific data panels to help clients bootstrap their data management projects. Index Management - The new Index Management platform allows clients to manage data from multiple index providers and process data from multiple sources into normalized outputs while offering the true transparency back to raw data.

About Bloomberg PolarLake

Bloomberg PolarLake develops solutions that simplify financial data management. We pioneered the use of innovative semantic web technologies to overcome the limitations of traditional data management technologies and continue to introduce innovative solutions for managing data. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bloomberg, L.P., we maintain separate facilities and operations staff in Dublin, London, New York City and Singapore so we can provide the highest levels of security, privacy and permissioning for the data we handle. For more information, please contact info@bloombergpolarlake.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Related Links

http://www.bloomberg.com

