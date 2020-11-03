Bloomberg streamlines investment and risk management at Lombard Odier Investment Managers

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, has adopted its PORT Enterprise solution to support portfolio and risk management across multiple assets classes.

Lombard Odier IM is a long-standing client of Bloomberg's order management system AIM, and successfully integrated PORT Enterprise in 2019 to support performance attribution and risk management of its fixed income holdings. As a next step, the firm decided to expand its use of PORT Enterprise to include equity portfolio attribution calculation and thus unify portfolio and order management across its equity and fixed income asset management business, using Bloomberg's comprehensive Buy-Side solutions.

Alexandre Meyer, COO of Lombard Odier IM, said: "We've had a close collaboration with Bloomberg for many years, and it was a natural step for us to adopt PORT Enterprise. Using Bloomberg has enabled us to streamline our operating model by providing us with one infrastructure for our multiple workflows for equity and fixed income. Instead of having several separate systems, we now have all securities defined and disseminated in one way across our organization - this creates efficiencies and saves time. Furthermore, we were able to quickly and easily expand our use of PORT Enterprise thanks to the very stable production environment, despite the pandemic."

"We are delighted to continue supporting Lombard Odier IM's business, and work with them to optimize their investment and portfolio management processes," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg. "Our integrated and scalable buy-side solutions support the entire front-to-back workflows for our clients as they look to ensure data consistency and streamline workflows across multiple asset classes."

Lombard Odier IM also uses the Bloomberg Barclays fixed income indices as official benchmarks for multiple strategies. The Index families represent a key part of Bloomberg's offering and also use the risk and performance models underlying PORT Enterprise.

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM and PORT Enterprise, are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets, and PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

About Lombard Odier IM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers is the asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, which has been wholly owned and funded by its partners since its establishment in 1796.

Our independent structure and our partners' involvement in the day-to-day management of the firm allows us to focus entirely on our clients' needs, fostering trust and alignment of interest. Throughout our history, we have been rethinking the old and embracing the new in our efforts to help our clients achieve their objectives in a changing world.

We provide a range of investment solutions to a group of clients that are all long-term oriented in their many and diverse ways. Our heritage, and our combination of the best of conservatism and innovation, keeps us well-positioned to create lasting value for our clients. Our investment capabilities span Fixed Income, Convertible Bonds, Equities, Multi-Asset and Alternatives.

Sustainability is absolutely central to our investment philosophy; we believe it is the founding principle of economic outcomes, and will drive investment returns over the long term.

With more than 140 investment professionals, we are a global business with a network of 13 offices across Europe, Asia and North America and have assets under management of 59 billion CHF (as at 30 September 2020).

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

