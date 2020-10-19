Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Announces Major Expansion Of International Coverage

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that its platform now provides full coverage for more than 220 countries worldwide, helping businesses navigate global tax planning challenges while staying on top of emerging issues, such as those resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bloomberg Tax & Accounting platform uniquely brings together the latest international tax developments with in-depth analysis and commentary from in-country experts, practice tools, and news coverage from across the globe. For each country, the platform provides a detailed analysis of corporate taxation, value-added taxes (VAT), and international withholding taxes:

The VAT Navigator provides comprehensive coverage of global VAT, GST, and sales tax laws and practices on a country-by-country basis, covering 75 different topics to help manage compliance.

Country Guides are country-specific overviews of direct tax regimes, written by in-country experts covering corporate taxation, important miscellaneous direct taxes and special tax regimes, and emerging issues such as mandatory disclosure rules. Country Guides are updated continuously to reflect developments as they happen.

The International Withholding Tax Chart Builder enables businesses to quickly compare the withholding tax consequences of investing or providing services in multiple countries. It displays both domestic and treaty rates for different types of income streams and payments and also provides direct links to relevant treaty articles.

"Countries across the globe are making significant changes to their tax regimes on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued digitalization of the global economy," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "With our partnerships with in-country experts across the globe, tax professionals can rely on Bloomberg Tax to stay on top of changes in global taxation laws and regulations and help their clients and organizations make better decisions in a time of great uncertainty. The contributions of these talented practitioners and thought leaders, working in tandem with our team of 100-plus experienced in-house tax lawyers and CPAs, help us to provide the most practical, comprehensive, timely, and authoritative international tax research solution available."

