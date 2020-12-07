Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Authors Of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced the recipients of its 2020 author awards, which recognize contributions made to the Bloomberg Tax research service by federal, state, and international tax professionals. The awards were presented in an online ceremony on Thursday, December 3.

Honorees included the federal and international recipients of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax, which are named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios for his longstanding contributions to the field of tax, and the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State & Local Tax, named for the founder of the State Tax Portfolio Series. Awards were also given to Bloomberg Tax's top federal, state, and international contributors and top federal and international portfolio authors.

"These leading tax professionals have shared their expertise and provided timely, in-depth insights to Bloomberg Tax's research service," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "I am honored to recognize these top practitioners for the technical and practical perspectives they have contributed to help our clients navigate continuous change and increasing complexity in taxation across the US and the globe ."

The 2020 Bloomberg Tax Authors of the Year are:

Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax—Federal

Kimberly Blanchard - Partner, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax—International

Slawomir Boruc - Partner, Baker Mckenzie Krzyżowski i Wspólnicy Spółka

Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State & Local Tax

Douglas Lindholm - President & Executive Director, Council On State Taxation (COST)

Federal Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year

David J. Cholst - Partner, Chapman and Cutler

Sarah A. Breitmeyer - Partner, Chapman and Cutler

Federal Tax Contributors of the Year

James Chudy - Leader, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Harsha Reddy - Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

State Tax Author of the Year

Elaine Bialczak - Bialczak Tax Consulting

International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year

Christine Marciasini - Attorney, Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associatiates





International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year

Jeanelle Alemar-Escabí - JAE-CE, Tax Strategic Planning Consultant

International Tax Contributing Author of the Year

Shiv Mahalingham - Transfer Pricing & BEPS Expert, The Cragus Group

International Tax Contributing Author of the Year

Ivan Zammit - Director, Sheltons Group

For more information about the award winners, please visit https://pro.bloombergtax.com/2020-tax-author-awards.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions help practitioners simplify complex processes to better mitigate risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit pro.bloombergtax.com/

