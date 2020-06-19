Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum Will Convene International Tax Experts To Discuss Global Landscape

ARLINGTON, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that its Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum will take place over three days, bringing together corporate tax leaders to discuss key challenges in the context of the rapidly changing global tax landscape, public health crisis, and looming recession. Experts will examine the drivers of these changes and how companies can become active players in shaping the new global tax landscape. The complimentary virtual event series is being held daily from Tuesday, June 23 until Thursday, June 25, kicking off each day at 1:00 p.m. EDT. For additional information and registration, please visit http://onb-tax.com/30ex50AcqXw.

The series begins on Tuesday, June 23 with a panel of economists and tax policy leaders including featured speaker Kevin Nichols, Deputy International Tax Counsel, Office of Tax Policy, U.S. Department of Treasury. The panel, moderated by Kelly Phillips Erb, Managing Shareholder, The Erb Law Firm, will discuss international tax during a pandemic, including the short-term effects of various tax administrative changes on businesses and potential medium- and long-term effects of tax policy changes.

Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Centre for Tax Policy & Administration at the OECD, is the featured speaker on Wednesday, June 24. He will discuss the latest developments on the OECD's digital tax project. A panel discussion will follow focusing on OECD negotiations on digital tax, including the latest updates, practical implications, and how companies can actively engage in the process of shaping the future global tax system.

The event concludes on Thursday, June 25 with remarks from featured speaker Francois Chadwick, Vice President of Tax & Accounting, Uber, on tax controversy and risk management. This discussion will be followed by a panel focusing on the anticipated rise in tax controversy as a result of the implementation of measures from the 2015 BEPS report, an increased sharing of taxpayer information among tax authorities, and newly implemented digital services taxes (DST) in various countries. Experts will examine this new legal landscape and how businesses can successfully adjust their risk management strategies.

Along with these virtual live events, the Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum includes an Information Hub on International Tax Topics. Together, these resources provide actionable takeaways that leverage Bloomberg Tax intelligence, reporting, and analysis.

"This virtual event series is a unique opportunity to gain deep insights on global tax planning, transfer pricing, taxation of digital assets, and tax policy changes in times of unprecedented uncertainty," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Attendees will hear best practices and analysis on the latest developments in international tax and will have the opportunity to engage with regulators, policy leaders, industry experts, and corporate tax leaders."

