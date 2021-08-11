Bloomberg Women's Buy-Side Network Launches Brazil Chapter

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced a new Brazil Chapter of the Bloomberg Women's Buy-Side Network (BWBN), a group focused on elevating women in the asset management industry.

Led by senior female executives, the chapter will provide information, mentoring and training to move women up to senior positions in Brazil, the largest asset management market in Latin America. Brazil is the latest to join BWBN, which has chapters in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Singapore.

Empowering women to participate fully in the modern economy would light a fire under global growth, according to Bloomberg Economics. The research, "Want to Add $20 Trillion to GDP? Empower Women", estimates that if women's education and employment levels were the same as men, global GDP will increase by $20 trillion in 2050. The report was written by Bloomberg Economists Adriana Dupita, Abhishek Gupta and Tom Orlik.

"When you make diversity and inclusion a priority, you do better at attracting and retaining talent, you improve decision making, you innovate more, and you get better results," says Geraldo Coelho, Bloomberg's Latin America Business Executive. "By fully valuing the knowledge, experience, insight and ideas that women bring to the table, you are not just building a more equal business; you are building a more successful one. "



The new Brazil Chapter is led by three founding partners: Flávia Almeida, CEO of Peninsula Partners, Tatiana Grecco, Risk Director of Itaú Unbanco, and Luciane Ribeiro, founder and principal partner of 3V Capital Asset Management Ltd.

"There is no lack of female talent in Brazil, as they comprise half of our university students," Almeida said. "What women need to move forward in their careers is an ecosystem of support at home and in the corporate environment, especially with child support."

Grecco said, "I am optimistic because I see greater interest from young women in asset management compared to my generation. They are also prepared with technology skills, reducing barriers. What women need to do is recognize the richness that social interactions bring to our professional and personal education. They need to support other women, so they generate a strong network that benefits all."



"This BWBN Brazil Chapter is an inspirational path for women who might think it is impossible to get a CEO position in asset management," said Ribero. "Career progression can be slow and requires companies to commit to clear policies to support women. Women need to feel secure and active at all stages of their careers, particularly during the middle management stage when they are building a family."

Established in 2018, the Bloomberg Women's Buy-side Network (BWBN) is a community of women in the asset management industry, who share the vision of building the next generation of female buy-side leaders. The network serves as a support system for members, promotes meritocracy and inclusion in the industry, and educates women on potential career paths.

If you are interested in being part of the new chapter, please sign up at the BWBN site and select Brazil.

