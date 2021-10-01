Bloomeffects Debuts Black Tulip Skincare Collection With Industry First Tulip Discovery And Upcycling Practice

Through two Dutch government grants in partnership with Leiden University, Bloomeffects' Proprietary Black Tulip Complex is rooted in the discovery that the petals of the darkest Black Tulip have the highest concentration of free radical-fighting flavonoids, leading to greater antioxidant protection of the skin and allowing for long-term clinical grade anti-aging benefits. In an in vitro study, Bloomeffects' Proprietary Black Tulip Complex is shown to reduce oxidative stress on skin by 70%, increase skin thickness by 54% and improve skin's ability to produce hyaluronic acid by 89%.

Moreover, with a mission for sustainability and circular farming, Bloomeffects and the van Haaster fields unlocked a new process – upcycling tulip petals. Since the 17th century, an integral part of tulip bulb farming involves chopping billions of tulip flowers, discarding all of the petals as waste. Now, Bloomeffects is the first to ever upcycle the petal, creating new opportunities for the flower farming industry.

Discover the Black Tulip Collection:

STEP 1: BLACK TULIP OVERNIGHT RETINOID SERUM ($119 USD)

Black Tulip Overnight Retinoid Serum is a rejuvenating overnight serum powered by retinoid active Granactive Retinoid, the naturally-derived retinol alternative Bakuchiol, and a blend of 37 botanical extracts that hydrates, improves skin texture, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles without redness or irritation.

STEP 2: BLACK TULIP EYE TREATMENT ($80 USD)

Black Tulip Eye Treatment is a firming and smoothing eye gel packed with a potent combination of Squalane, Niacinimide, Hyaluronic Acid, Red Algae extract, and Azelaic Acid to improve skin's firmness and elasticity and reduce dark circles, puffiness, and the appearance of crow's feet.

STEP 3: BLACK TULIP FACIAL TREATMENT ($94 USD)

Black Tulip Facial Treatment is an all-in-one hydrating moisturizer, wipe-off mask, and luxurious night cream powered by 31 botanical extracts. Malic and Lactic Acids combined with Pomegranate Enzymes help to brighten and even skin tone while powerful youth-preserving ingredients like Squalane and Niacinamide seal in moisture, plump skin, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

STEP 4: BLACK TULIP CRYOTHERAPY TOOLS ($115 USD)

Bloomeffects Cryotherapy Tools is a two-piece set of stainless-steel beauty tools to instantly awaken, lift, and tone skin. Use with Bloomeffects Black Tulip products for enhanced efficacy.

RETAILERS

Bloomeffects Black Tulip Collection is available at Bloomeffects.com, Bloomingdales.com and select Bloomingdale's stores, Credobeauty.com and Credo Beauty stores, Bluemercury.com and select Bluemercury stores, Saksfifthavenue.com and select Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and QVC.com.

DISCOVER THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE BLACK TULIP COLLECTION

ABOUT BLOOMEFFECTS

Bloomeffects is the first skincare brand to harness the previously unknown regenerative and hydrating properties of the tulip to create a truly unique, field-to-face skincare experience. Tapping into one of the world's most glorious natural resources – Holland's world-renowned tulips – Bloomeffects delivers exceptionally authentic, wildly effective and clean skincare. All products are formulated with the Bloomeffects Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex – rich in antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids for softer, smoother, and glowingly hydrated skin.

In pursuit of clean beauty, Bloomeffects is committed to sustainability through environmentally friendly and responsible processes in all elements of development and production from circular farming practices to the use of recycled packaging, making the Bloomeffects experience beautiful from the inside out. Bloomeffects product packaging is primarily made out of recycled materials. Please recycle our products.

@BLOOMEFFECTS

#FIELDTOFACE

SOURCE Bloomeffects