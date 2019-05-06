Bloomerang Announces No-Fee, Automatic and Nightly Donor Address Updating

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the donor management software provider to thousands of nonprofits, today announced a breakthrough in automated data management.

Through their partnership with the fundraising data firm TrueGivers, Bloomerang becomes the first constituent relationship management (CRM) company to offer nightly and fully automated updating of donors' postal addresses, demographic data, and marking deceased donors for no additional fee to its standard clients.

Currently, with most CRMs the process of updating basic donor data such as postal addresses is cumbersome and almost always involves additional expense.

In announcing this novel no-fee addition to Bloomerang's standard subscription package Ross Hendrickson, co-founder and CEO of Bloomerang explained, "By building in and automating this critically important updating function we eliminate an onerous task for our clients. And by making it part of our standard fee we save them needless expense and precious time."

The problem of inaccurate contact information is both pervasive and costly in the fundraising world. A recent study conducted by TrueGivers over 1,200 small and mid-sized organizations containing a total of 9.6 million records found 545,000 bad addresses (5.6% of the total) and 268,000 deceased donors (2.79% of the total).

As Tim Hunnewell, CEO of TrueGivers notes, "That's a lot of wasted appeals and communications… lots of lost income and donor retention."

Hunnewell estimated that if the wrong addresses were not corrected those 1200 organizations would lose a projected $21.8 million in the first year and more than $100 million over a five year period.

The new Bloomerang/TrueGivers service is fully integrated and automated across the entire Bloomerang CRM. Each night the service automatically corrects addresses, marks deceased donors and adds critical information like age, income and other essential data. Most Bloomerang users can enable the built-in function and get up and running in less than five minutes.

To learn more about Bloomerang, visit https://bloomerang.co

SOURCE Bloomerang

