Bloomerang Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the donor management software provider to thousands of nonprofits, today announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors.

Natalye Paquin and Pamela Perry have joined as Board Members. Kishshana Palmer, CFRE has joined as a Board Advisor.

"We are so excited to add voices and perspectives to the board that represent the two most valuable stakeholders to our business: professional fundraisers and our employees," said Ross Hendrickson, CEO of Bloomerang. "Natalye and Kishshana were called to serve due to their extensive nonprofit backgrounds, and Pam to help make us a best place to work."

Natalye Paquin currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Points of Light Foundation, the largest nonprofit in the world dedicated to volunteerism and community service. Founded in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush as an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization to encourage and empower the spirit of service, Points of Light works with affiliate organizations throughout the United States and in more than 30 countries around the world. Natalye has more than 10 years experience as a Corporate Board Director of two regional banks, and has served in senior executive roles in the public sector, including as an attorney and legal advisor.

Pamela Perry currently serves as CEO of HR Equity Inc., a strategic human resources organization focused on building value for private and venture capital-backed tech companies. An HR veteran, she previously served as Chief People Officer for automotiveMastermind Inc. and Kareo.

Kishshana Palmer, CFRE is an international speaker, trainer, and coach with a 20+ year background in fundraising, marketing, and talent management who helps leaders create high performing teams. She is the founder of The Rooted Collaborative -- a global community focused on the growth and development of women leaders of color in the social sector. She's the host of the podcast "Let's Take This Offline", an adjunct professor at Baruch College, a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), a BoardSource Certified Governance Trainer (CGT), A Gallup Certified Strengths Coach and an AFP Master Trainer.

"By adding Natalye, Pam and Kishshana, Bloomerang now has a board that more accurately represents our customers, as well as a board that will help us better serve our customers so that they can make an even bigger impact on the world," said Jay Love, Co-Founder of Bloomerang.

The three new members join Larry Contrella, Principal at JMI Equity, David Greenberg, General Partner at JMI Equity, Vinny Prajka, Partner at JMI Equity, Jay Love, Co-Founder of Bloomerang, and current Bloomerang CEO Ross Hendrickson.

The announcement builds on a strong year of momentum for the company. Last January Bloomerang announced their acquisition of Kindful, a nonprofit software platform known for its best-in-class third party application integrations and online fundraising tools. With a combined customer base in the tens of thousands, both the Bloomerang and Kindful products maintain stellar customer satisfaction ratings on the leading peer review websites.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is a cloud-based donor management software tool designed to help nonprofits reach, engage and retain the advocates they depend on to achieve their vision for a better world. For more information about Bloomerang, visit: https://bloomerang.co

SOURCE Bloomerang

Related Links

https://bloomerang.co

