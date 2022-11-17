Bloomerang Appoints Tommy Vacek As Chief Technology Officer

Company Adds to Leadership Team to Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Solutions for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Tommy Vacek as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As Bloomerang's CTO, Vacek will lead all aspects of enhancing the value that Bloomerang provides to small and medium-sized nonprofits. He will focus on finding data opportunities and insights to move the software solution forward, improve the customer experience, and help nonprofits save time so they can focus on what matters most: increasing their impact.

"The nonprofit sector continues to feel the strain of increasing demands and limited resources. It's vital that we have strong leadership and innovation to make a bigger impact on the nonprofits we serve," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "Tommy is uniquely qualified to drive our research and development teams forward as well as accelerate our ability to help nonprofits achieve their mission."

With more than 15 years of technology, software, infrastructure, and leadership experience in fintech, web hosting, and influencer marketplace companies, Tommy has successfully scaled and matured product, engineering, and data teams to accelerate innovation and business growth. Most recently, Tommy was the Chief Technology Officer at Opendorse where he led the development of a consumer-facing NIL (name, image, and likeness) marketplace to maximize endorsement value for athletes. His commitment to leading product initiatives, modernizing infrastructure, and ensuring software systems can scale will support the expanding needs of the nonprofit community Bloomerang serves.

"I was drawn to Bloomerang because of the opportunity to continue to build a culture focused on creating impact, modernizing infrastructure, and setting clear paths of growth for the team," says Vacek. "Overseeing and driving the go-forward structure of the team coupled with the advancement's we're making with Bloomerang's solutions will play a significant role in improving nonprofits' quality of life when they're using our system."

Tommy joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a "Best Place to Work in Indiana" in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

