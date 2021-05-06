Bloomin' Blinds Celebrates National Small Business Week with Launch of 'Back to Business' Contest

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomin' Blinds is helping small business America get Back to Business.

The national window treatment franchise is putting a call out to all small business owners, their teams and loyal customers for nominations as it launches its Back to Business contest. Starting on Thursday, May 6 in celebration of National Small Business Week, people are encouraged to submit a deserving business that will be entered into the contest for a chance to win updated window treatments (valued at $5,000) and a $1000 gift card to reinvigorate their office or storefront for post-pandemic success.

Nominations can be submitted via the Back to Business contest page. The contest will run through Wednesday, June 2, with the winner announced on Thursday, June 10 via the Bloomin' Blinds Facebook and company LinkedIn pages.

"Whether you own a pizza shop, a retail store or an office space – we want to hear from you," shared Kelsey Stuart, the CEO of Bloomin' Blinds. "While states and businesses continue to ease restrictions and open up, small business America still has a long road to recovery ahead, and we want to help. Entrepreneurship is no easy feat, and these courageous, charismatic owners that help bring communities together need our help."

As the world continues to grapple with the lasting impacts of the pandemic, small business America remains one of the most impacted sectors of the economy. Through this contest, Bloomin' Blinds hopes to a help small business in need while also encouraging and reminding Americans to shop and dine-out at their local small businesses to help the sector rebound.

Bloomin' Blinds provides both high-quality window treatments and installation alongside repair services. Serving over 66 territories across the U.S., Bloomin' Blinds is a family-run business that has quickly become a leading brand in the window covering industry. The award-winning franchise is led by three brothers – Kelsey, Kristopher and Kevin Stuart – and has built an incredible reputation recognized by both its customers and franchisees by living out its core value of treating everyone like family.

For more information about Bloomin' Blinds, visit: https://www.bloominblinds.com/

About Bloomin' Blinds:

