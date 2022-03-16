Bloomios Engages CMA to Lead New Investor and Public Relations Campaign

Bloomios is an outstanding emerging growth story in an industry that is also seeing phenomenal growth Tweet this

These products can incorporate any of the full range of hemp-derived cannabinoids, from cannabidiol (CBD) to many of the more than 100 alterative cannabinoids that share similar health benefits with CBD, such as cannabigerol (CBG) for pain management and cannabinol (CBN) for sleep.

Since Bloomios' official launch in Q4 2020, its gross revenues have grown from virtually zero to total more than $8 million by September 30, 2021, with demand exceeding supply.

Following a recent facility expansion and equipment upgrade, Bloomios has increased its production capacity by more than 300%. The company's products are now distributed by hundreds of corporate customers across the U.S.

"The strong progress we have made over the last year has brought us to a major inflection point in our growth and development," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "However, our stock market activity and valuation indicate we are still very much undiscovered by the investment community. We believe our company and our shareholders will benefit from CMA's team of capital market and brand professionals who can bring greater awareness of our success to the public markets."

CMA brings to Bloomios a strong track record of helping emerging growth companies enhance their shareholder value by establishing high-quality relationships with influential members of the investment community and media.

CMA will work closely with Bloomios' management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital market and brand strategy. The campaign will leverage CMA's proprietary network of high-net worth investors, family offices, institutional investors, equity analysts, news media and other valuable market resources.

Activities will include strategic capital markets advisory and outreach, highly targeted investor and media communications, as well as roadshows and conferences over the next several months.

"Bloomios is an outstanding emerging growth story in an industry that is also seeing phenomenal growth," noted CMA's lead capital market strategist, Ronald Both. "We see this being driven by increasing demand for cannabinoid products in all kinds of forms and formulations. As a new leader in this space, Bloomios has risen to meet this demand with its major facility expansion that is expected to drive continued strong growth in 2022."

"We are seeing a growing number of institutional investors and equity analysts looking for special situations in this space, and particularly those that possess such a unique value proposition like Bloomios," added Both. "We're excited for the prospects ahead."

Bloomios is targeting a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, with the market for alternative cannabinoids expected to grow at 20% CAGR to hit $26.2 billion by 2028.

The company is looking to further expand into the high-margin nutraceuticals space that is also seeing tremendous growth, and it is currently evaluating several accretive M&A targets.

About CMA

CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm's highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA's high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA proactively connects these capital market players to new emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to capitalmarketaccess.com.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 7 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

