Bloomios Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for DRYWORLD's New Athletic Performance CBD Product Line

"We've partnered with Bloomios because of their extensive experience with CBD brand development and high-quality, high-volume manufacturing," stated DRYWORLD president, Claudio Escobar. "Their vertical manufacturing process enabled us to rapidly create and launch this important addition to our portfolio of leading-edge athletic performance products."

The initial lineup comprises seven products featuring hemp-derived CBD, including gel capsules, tinctures, powdered drinks, heat gels and pain-relief creams:

CBD Repair + Recovery Gel Capsule - 750 mg

CBD Tincture - 1500mg

CBD Complete Hydration powdered drink crystals - 150mg

CBD Complete Recovery powdered drink crystals - 375mg

CDB Complete Pre-Workout powdered drink crystal - 750mg

CBD Muscle Heat Gel - 3000mg

CBD Pain Relief Cream - 1000mg

The new DRYWORLD CBD products are based on all natural ingredients, premium CBD extracts, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and herbs.

"Our exclusive partnership with DRYWORLD, an exciting premium fitness brand, represents our first entry into the fast-growing sports nutrition and performance market," commented Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "This valuable engagement highlights our exceptional manufacturing process, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions for brands looking to take advantage of today's booming market for hemp-derived products."

The products target a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027.

The growing demand by athletes has been driven by the elimination of CBD restrictions and penalties for their use by major sports sanctioning bodies. There is also a growing body of science showing significant benefits of CBD for athletes, including the reduction of inflammation and aiding in recovery.

Barrett Evans, the president and a director of Bloomios also serves as CFO and director of DRYWORLD. While he was instrumental in bringing the companies together, he was not involved in the negotiations of the new relationship.

About DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. Its build purpose-driven products give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Keep up to date with DRYWORLD's latest announcements by signing up for the company newsletter at thedryworld.com/contact.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 7 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

