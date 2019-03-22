Blossoming flowers and colorful stories enrich Biltmore Blooms, Biltmore's springtime celebration

Biltmore's spring gardens and bloom reports A vibrant landscape of flowers blankets the estate during Biltmore Blooms , paying homage to the legacy of landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted and his final professional project – George Vanderbilt's gardens at Biltmore.

Daffodils, crocus and forsythia are among the first to bloom, followed by thousands of tulips. The concentrated tulip bloom in Biltmore's Walled Garden pattern beds will be the result of some 80,000 bulbs planted in late fall last year. Tulips can be seen in warm hues of purple, pink and red. Later spring days bring irises, roses and azaleas, with mountain laurels and rhododendrons close behind.

For trip planning during Biltmore Blooms, stay up to date with what is currently flowering with weekly reports from the estate's director of horticulture Parker Andes at Biltmore.com/bloomreport.

Spring is brought indoors in Biltmore House

Floral arrangements and tropical plants flourish inside Biltmore House, complementing the estate's current exhibition, A Vanderbilt House Party – The Gilded Age. Flowers familiar to western North Carolina such as rhododendron, viburnum and japonica are integrated into Biltmore House, reflecting what might have been used by the staff during the Vanderbilt era.

The exhibition tells stories of celebrations once held in Biltmore House, bringing to life how George Vanderbilt and his family entertained with festive house parties during the Gilded Age. The exhibition features the recreation of elegant Vanderbilt-era clothing by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. Black-and-white photographs (circa 1900) in Biltmore's archives served as the source material to create the outfits.

Seasonal activities, events and savings

Annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 21

One of the largest in the Southeast, Biltmore's Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Easter Sunday, April 21, on the front lawn of Biltmore House. Entertainment is for children ages 2 through 9 and includes treat bags, magic shows, jugglers, and photos with the Easter Rabbit. Egg hunts begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration begins two hours before each hunt. Parents should bring baskets for children to collect eggs.

Gardening tips and design inspiration

Join Biltmore's gardening and design experts as they offer tips and techniques. Weekend "Ask a Gardener" stations in the Walled Garden allow guests to talk with horticulture experts. Effortless Orchids, a free demonstration on caring for this beautiful and diverse plant species, takes place daily at 1 p.m. at A Gardener's Place Shop located beneath the Conservatory.

Seasonal dining

Easter Sunday Brunch: On April 21 , special Easter brunches are served at the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Deerpark Restaurant.

, special Easter brunches are served at the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Deerpark Restaurant. Mother's Day Brunch: On Sunday, May 12 , special Mother's Day brunches are being served at the Dining Room at The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Deerpark Restaurant.

Spring wine release

Admission to Biltmore includes access to Biltmore Winery and complimentary tastings of award-winning wines. Look for the 2019 Limited Release Spring Seasonal Wine, a semi-sweet fragrant white wine with floral aromas and hints of citrus.

Stay at Biltmore and save: Three nights for the price of two

Biltmore's two hotels offer Vanderbilt-inspired hospitality and access to the estate's 8,000 acres of beauty. The Inn on Biltmore Estate invites guests to enjoy world-class service and luxurious spa treatments. At Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, guests are steps away from the Winery in an ideal home-base for enjoying a variety of restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities. Guests save on spring getaways by staying three nights for the price of two at The Inn March 22 through April 15, 2019 and at Village Hotel now through May 14, 2019 (blackout dates apply).

Estate spring savings

Receive a free exhibition audio guided tour of A Vanderbilt House Party when guests purchase estate admission tickets online.

when guests purchase estate admission tickets online. Moms enjoy $25 admission on Mother's Day weekend, either Saturday, May 11 or Sunday, May 12 , with the purchase of an adult or youth daytime admission ticket.

