Blount International Appoints Paul Tonnesen as Chief Executive Officer

"Paul is an executive of the highest caliber, with a history of strong product and brand leadership in the durable goods sector. His expansive industry relationships, track record and leadership approach make him an ideal choice," said Loren Easton, Blount's Co-Chairman and a Managing Director of American Securities LLC. "We'd like to thank Josh and David for their leadership and dedication to Blount. We wish them well in their future endeavors."

"We are grateful to have Paul join the team – he is the right executive to lead Blount at this important time. We look forward to working with Paul as he brings a proven track record of product innovation, a global perspective and a growth mindset to the business to continue Blount's growth and market leadership position," said Josh Paulson, Blount's Co-Chairman and Partner at P2 Capital Partners.

"Blount's global footprint, manufacturing expertise and strong customer relationships position it well for continued success. I'm excited to work with the entire Blount team that has set the bar high for world-class innovation and quality," said Mr. Tonnesen. "I see enormous opportunity in Blount's leading brands and products and am honored to be a part of Blount's next chapter of success."

Prior to joining Blount, Mr. Tonnesen served as a Global President of Fiskars Group, a leading global supplier of home, garden and outdoor products, where he oversaw a 10-year period of strong top and bottom-line growth. Mr. Tonnesen bolstered Fiskars' R&D department, enhanced brand visibility and grew market share in its key categories.

Before Fiskars, Mr. Tonnesen served in several leadership roles with some of the most recognized global brands, including Elmer's Products and KraftHeinz. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School and his bachelor's degree from Le Moyne College, where he serves on the advisory board for the Madden School of Business.

Mr. Tonnesen is also a Vice Chairman and Trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the Midwest, and a member of the Board of Advisors of Saris Cycling Group.

About Blount International

Blount designs, manufactures and markets replacement parts, equipment, and accessories for consumers and professionals in select global end markets, including: Forestry, Lawn, and Garden ("FLAG"); Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture ("FRAG") and Concrete, Cutting and Finishing ("CCF"). Blount is the global market leader in manufacturing saw chain and guide bars for chain saws. Blount has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint and sells its products in more than 110 countries around the world. Blount markets its products primarily under the OREGON® (the World's #1 Saw Chain Brand), Carlton®, Woods®, SpeeCo®, ICS® and Pentruder® brands. For more information about Blount, please visit our website at http://www.blount.com.

Media Contact

Max Dutcher / Felipe Ucros

212-230-5930

SOURCE Blount International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blount.com

