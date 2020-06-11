Blow Away Tax Time Stress with Fast, Easy and Smart Epson Receipt Scanners

Epson offers a robust portfolio of receipt scanners to help simplify the tax process and meet the needs of small business, accounting firm owners or individuals. From the workhorse WorkForce® ES-500WR to the wireless and portable ES-300WR, these scanners allow users to wirelessly scan receipts, invoices and more to laptops, smartphones and cloud storage accounts1 for easy accessibility. Epson receipt scanners are designed to address the key issues associated with preparing taxes and enable users to digitize and organize hard-copy prints like invoices, expense reports, receipts, and business cards.

"Gathering and organizing the supporting documents required for tax time is typically the most time-intensive aspect of preparing taxes," said Carrie Fox, group product manager, Scanners, Epson America, Inc. "Epson receipt scanners were designed specifically to address this pain point and streamline the process of digitizing, organizing and sharing financial documents, saving users significant time."

With included ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software,2 users benefit from time saved on manual data entry with the ability to automatically extract and categorize key tax data from documents – such as vendor, price, tax, date, payment method, card type, and last four digits of card numbers – and export to software such as QuickBooks®, TurboTax® and Quicken®.3

Epson's receipt scanners offer advanced document and accounting management tools, premium accounting features3 and two feature-rich software packages, allowing users to easily upload and organize files for personal records or to share with a tax professional.

To learn more about Epson's document and receipt scanning solutions, please visit epson.com/receipt-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.13.x.

2 Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.13.x.

3 Requires Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software. Not available for iOS® or Android™ mobile devices.

