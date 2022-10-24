Blow molded plastic bottles market size to grow by USD 14.96 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the blow molded plastic bottles market in APAC. Increasing industrial activities will facilitate the blow molded plastic bottles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2022-2026

The blow molded plastic bottles market size is set to grow by USD 14.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged beverages is driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth. However, the growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions is challenging market growth.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

PET - size and forecast 2021-2026

PE - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Household - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Alpha Group - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that are manufactured using stretch blow molding technology (SBM) at the Zywiec site in Poland , under the brand name ALPLA.

- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that are manufactured using stretch blow molding technology (SBM) at the Zywiec site in , under the brand name ALPLA. Amcor Plc - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles with an evident finish suitable for pharmaceutical applications including ophthalmics and oral doses, under the brand name Amcor.

- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles with an evident finish suitable for pharmaceutical applications including ophthalmics and oral doses, under the brand name Amcor. Berry Global Group Inc.- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles of different sizes and shapes with the option of different openings, under the brand name of Berry.

The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles of different sizes and shapes with the option of different openings, under the brand name of Berry. Comar LLC - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that have custom designs for applications such as prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical packaging, under the brand name Comar.

- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that have custom designs for applications such as prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical packaging, under the brand name Comar. Gerresheimer AG - The company offers to blow-molded plastic bottles that are standardized and customized for the food and beverage industry as well as nutritional supplements, under the brand name of Gerresheimer.

- The company offers to blow-molded plastic bottles that are standardized and customized for the food and beverage industry as well as nutritional supplements, under the brand name of Gerresheimer. Graham Packaging Co. LP

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

North American Plastics

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

PCE Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Resilux NV

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Streamline Plastics

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Container Corporation of Canada

Dow Inc.

Garrtech Inc.

Gemini Group Inc.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Group, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Container Corporation of Canada, Dow Inc., Garrtech Inc., Gemini Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, North American Plastics, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Resilux NV, Silgan Holdings Inc., Streamline Plastics, and Inpress Plastics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on PET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on PET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on PE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on PE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on PE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on PE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

Exhibit 111: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner - Overview



Exhibit 112: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner - Key offerings

11.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 114: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 119: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Comar LLC

Exhibit 124: Comar LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Comar LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Comar LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 127: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

11.8 Graham Packaging Co. LP

Exhibit 132: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 133: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Key offerings

11.9 Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Exhibit 135: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Greiner Packaging International GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 PCE Inc.

Exhibit 138: PCE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: PCE Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: PCE Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: PCE Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 145: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

