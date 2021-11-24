Blower Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 2.18 Bn by 2031; Advanced Features and Robust Quality of Blowers to Fuel Market Growth, Notes TMR
- Manufacturers are increasing efforts toward offering technologically advanced as well as convenient to use products. Compact designs and eco-friendliness are key focus points for blower market players while developing their products
- Increased industrialization in many developing countries, especially in the Asia Pacific region will help in rapid market expansion
Blower Market: Overview
Blower is gaining immense popularity, owing to its usability for a wide range of purposes such as aspirating, exhausting, ventilating, conveying, and cooling. Users can select from two product types of blowers, namely, high-speed turbo blower and positive displacement blower (PD Blower).
According to a new study by Transparency Market Research, the global blower market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Thus, the market for blowers is likely to cross the valuation of US$ 2.18 Bn by 2031.
The blower market is anticipated to witness high sales in the European region due to the rising need of blowers for use in several applications such as ventilating, cooling, exhausting, conveying, and aspirating. Moreover, blowers are likely to witness high demand from the water treatment plant sector.
Blower Market: Key Findings
- Direct Sales Emerge as Prominent Distribution Channel
Enterprises operating in varied sectors are inclining toward procuring blowers directly from the manufacturers at lesser prices than distribution partners. Due to this advantage, the direct sales offline distribution channel is projected to hold a key share of the global blower market.
- Manufacturers Focus on Launching Advanced Blowers
Several companies engaged in the global blower market are consistently increasing their efforts to offer technologically advanced products to stay competitive. For instance, some companies are increasing their research activities mainly focused on design of multi-purpose motors, which can fulfill varied technical requirements with a consolidated number of models.
- Increase in Demand for Packaged Food Items Boosts Sales of Blowers
Blowers are extensively utilized in the food & beverages industry, which is experiencing a high demand for packaged food items from all across the globe. Owing to this factor, blower market players are expected to gain promising sales opportunities from the food & beverages industry in the upcoming years.
Blower Market: Growth Boosters
- Steel plant, cement plant, power plant, mining, oil &gas, chemical, food processing, pulp & paper, aerospace &defense, and water treatment plant are some of the key end-use industries in the blower market. Thus, increased product adoption in the abovementioned industries is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global blower market players in the near future.
- Blowers are increasingly utilized in many industrial sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, owing to the increased industrialization, the market for blowers is projected to gain lucrative avenues in the region.
- Blowers are used for various purposes such as pneumatic conveying, sewage aeration, filter flushing, gas boosting, and in many petrochemical industrial applications. This growing product adoption is expected to drive the blower market in the upcoming years.
Blower Market: Key Players
The report profiles key players operating in the global blower market. The readers gain complete data on many important facets including key product offerings, financials, strategies, and recent developments of each player operating in the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd.
- Atlas Copco
- Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
- Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd.
- ZCJSD
- Everest Blowers Pvt. Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
- Turbo Blower Manufacturer
- Manvac Technik Limited
Global Blower Market: Segmentation
Blower Market, by Product Type
- Positive Displacement Blower (PD Blower)
- Straight Bi-Lobe Blowers
- Straight Tri-Lobe Blowers
- Twisted Tri-Lobe Blowers
- Helical Screw Blowers
- Blower Packages
- High Speed Turbo Blower
- Integrally-Geared
- Air-Foil Bearing
- Magnetic Bearing
Blower Market, by Pressure
- High
- Medium
- Low
Blower Market, by End-use Industry
- Cement Plant
- Steel Plant
- Mining
- Power Plant
- Chemical
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace & Defence
- Food Processing
- Pulp & Paper
- Water Treatment Plant
- Others (Rubber processing, Marine, etc.)
Blower Market, by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
- Online
Blower Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
