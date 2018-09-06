BLU Products Announces New Flagship Smartphone Series Exclusive to Best Buy - the BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI

The BLU VIVO XI+ with 64GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is exclusively available today for $299.99 at Best Buy Stores and BestBuy.com. As part of BLU's promotional launch campaign, customers will be able to purchase the VIVO XI+ with an additional $50 off during the limited time offer from September 8th and 9th. Hurry while supplies last.

The BLU VIVO XI will also be available on October 7th, exclusively available at $219.99 at Best Buy Stores and BestBuy.com. A $50 off mega deal for the launch will peg the VIVO XI at $169.99 between October 13th through 14th. Supplies are limited so get your hand on those VIVO XI.

Turning the heat up a notch – More Screen is what you need!



At first glance, users will be blown away with the All-Screen Design of both smartphones which incorporates a vivid All-Screen displays with in-cell technology elevating the visual experience to a new level with stunning graphics and life-like colors that seem to jump off the screen, all protected with state-of-the-art reinforced touch panel glass.

The VIVO XI+'s 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) ultra-slim bezel display has a whopping 82% screen-to-body ratio, providing a bigger canvas on your mobile phone while maintaining an ergonomically compact form factor. Avoid the shattered screen with its strong and durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Its smaller sibling the VIVO XI, has the same All-Screen design with a 5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720) slim bezel display with an impressive 77% screen-to-body ratio for ample screen space.

Processor – Blazing Fast Performance, AI Technology, Energy Efficiency



Both smartphones are rocking 12nm technology chipsets which deliver incredible energy efficiency which lead to longer battery life and are optimized for today's most demanding applications. The smartphones blaze through multiple apps simultaneously, quickly browse the web, or just enjoy the smooth rendering of graphics for just about any game. Nothing stands in the way of both VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI.

The BLU VIVO XI+ is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with 2.0GHz Octa-core processor with four big core ARM Cortex-A73 and four power efficient ARM Cortex-A53 cores. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, the Vivo XI+ has everything you need in the palm of your hand. The VIVO XI is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P22 chipset 2.0GHz Octa-core processor with eight ARM Cortex-53 cores paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB memory. Both devices have built-in 128GB MicroSD slots ensure ample amount of storage!

Advanced Dual AI Cameras - Extraordinary Image Quality



The BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI boast a dual camera configuration powered by AI technology for enhanced smart imaging such as Smart Scene Recognition, and video processing. The Dual Camera System includes a 16MP main camera with F/2.0 aperture, 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens paired with a 5MP sub camera to capture depth of field which results in optimal Portrait Mode blurred background similar to DSLR cameras. High speed quick focus is also present with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) with Laser Focus for twice the focus rate and accuracy.

Live out your augmented reality dream and sharpen up your selfie with the impressive built-in A.I technology. 16MP front-facing camera, featuring advanced technologies, large 2.0 μm pixel, F/2.0 aperture, and 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens. Using a unique 4-cell technology, you can capture 4 times the amount of light, which will lead to impeccable selfies in low light environments.

Additional Camera Features Include:

Real Time Portrait Mode



Face Beautification Features



Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds



Group Selfie Mode to make sure you don't miss anyone



Slow Motion Video Recording



Panorama Mode



Face Beautification Software for Video and Picture



Adjustable Depth Perception

Quick Charge + Wireless Technology (VIVO XI+)



The BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI come with a respectable 3,050mAh and 3,000mAh super batteries with Ultra-Fast 5V/2A fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 30 minutes. You will also be able maximize battery life utilizing the Extreme Power Saving Mode which will assure you long usage time when almost out of battery to reach the finish line. Exclusive to the VIVO XI+, built-in wireless charging is compatible with any Qi Wireless charging pad so you can easily get rid of cables!

First Android with True Depth IR 3D Face Unlock exclusive to VIVO XI+



The BLU VIVO XI+ is the first Android phone launched in North America with Real 3D Face ID with a built-in A.I. powered Infrared Face Recognition Sensor which supports live 3D Scanning, Infrared Detection, and Anti-Hack protection for a quick and safe way to unlock your device. Because of the IR Sensor, it can unlock in all kinds of conditions even in total darkness which provides convenience, extremely stable high rate of recognition, with no fear if there is a change in lighting environment. This is the most secure Face Recognition, to detect the real you. The VIVO XI+ will not unlock with your eyes closed (such as sleeping), photos, masks, or even wax sculptures. For added security, there is a convenient ultra-fast fingerprint sensor on the back.

Android OS Upgrade



The BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, however an upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie is already in the works, with an OTA release by the end of Q1 2019. So stay tuned!

Other Key Features:

DTS Audio Sound Enhancement



Split Screen Multi-tasking



Smart Gestures



OTG Charging Supported



Dual Sim

Full Specifications of VIVO XI+:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/28/66

Display: Curved 6.2-inch Incell Full HD+ 2246 x 1080, 19:9 aspect ratio, 402 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 4 ARM Cortex-A73 up 2.0 GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A53 up to 2.0GHz

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Dual Rear Cameras: 16.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, HD 1080p@30fps video recording + 5.0 megapixel

Front Cameras: 16.0 megapixel, LED Flash, HD 720p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot, USB-Type C

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, AI technology 3D Face Unlock

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 155 x 75.5 x 7.8 mm I 199g

Battery: Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,050mAh

5V/2A Quick Charger, Qi Wireless Charging*

Dual SIM

Available Color: Chrome Silver

*Wireless Charger Sold Seperately

Full Specifications of VIVO XI:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/28/66

Display: Curved 5.9-inch Incell HD+ 1520 x 720, 19:9 aspect ratio, 285 ppi

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 8 ARM Cortex-A53 up 2.0 GHz

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Dual Rear Cameras: 16.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, HD 1080p@30fps video recording + 5.0 megapixel

Front Cameras: 16.0 megapixel, LED Flash, HD 720p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot, Micro-USB

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 149 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm I 187g

Battery: Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000mAh

5V/2A Quick Charger

Dual SIM

Available Color: Chrome Silver

