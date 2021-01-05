Bluberi CFO Positions Company for Growth in 2021

Since joining the team in April, John has streamlined the Company's costs and managed cash flow through the COVID disruption by carefully reviewing business expenditures, by driving process efficiencies, and by monetizing non-core assets on the Company's balance sheet. "Bluberi has been fortunate to have John as part of our leadership team," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi's CEO. "John has already made a significant impact on our business; without John, an already challenging year would have been even more so. John actively engages in every area of our business, from R&D to Operations to regulatory and legal matters, but it is the discipline and rigor that John has brought to the role of CFO has Bluberi poised to enter 2021 in a growth position, and we cannot wait to take advantage of that."

Helderman is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law and holds undergraduate degrees in Business Management and Economics from North Carolina State University. He is a member of the North Carolina State Bar and the Georgia Bar. John currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada, and is father to four children ranging in age from 5 to 15. His wife, Jessica Helderman, is the Vice President of US Tax and Global Tax Reporting at Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

"Bluberi is a company with great ownership and a strong history of developing successful games," said Helderman. "We are positioned for both internal growth and for acquisitions and we have a lot of great projects in the pipeline. I am excited to have helped shepherd our team through the challenges of 2020 and into all the white space in front of us. We will move forward efficiently and responsibly as we work to become the easiest company for our customers do business with."

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with, and are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

CONTACT: Lesley Hodges, [email protected]

SOURCE Bluberi Gaming

Related Links

https://www.bluberi.com

