Bluberi Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Casey Whalen as Chief Commercial Officer

Whalen joins Bluberi with more than 15 years of gaming and sales experience. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President for North American Sales at Konami. In his new role, Whalen will manage all aspects of the commercialization of new products including sales, marketing, and new market entry. He will also be responsible for developing a high performing commercial team focused on growing Bluberi's North American footprint.

"With Casey, we are welcoming a proven leader with a breadth of commercial experience that will be invaluable as we launch new products and enter new jurisdictions," commented Andrew Burke, CEO of Bluberi. "Casey will be instrumental to our ongoing strategic and operational transformation into a customer focused, culture driven and nimble gaming supplier."

"I'm excited to join a company that has a rich history in class II game development and is focused on innovation and how we can move our industry forward," said Whalen. "The Bluberi team is building something special and I am ready to sit down with our critical customers to learn more about how we can work hand-in-hand with them for mutual success."

Bluberi is an innovative gaming company backed by more than 25 years of industry experience and a long history of developing high-performance products, paired with exceptional customer service across Class II, Class III, and Tribal Lottery System gaming jurisdictions. To learn more, visit bluberi.com .

