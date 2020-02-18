BLUCORA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Blucora, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sally Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) on behalf of Blucora stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Blucora has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2020, Blucora announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), John Clendening, "has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors" and that Blucora "anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020." Blucora stated that Clendening's "departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening's authority as CEO."

On this news, Blucora's stock price fell $2.47 per share on January 16, 2020, to close at $22.94 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blucora shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

