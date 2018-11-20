Blue Angels Foundation Supports Wounded Warrior Project Mission

It is estimated that, of those who served during the past 17 years, more than 500,000 service members are living with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) knows how debilitating PTSD can be. Nearly four in five veterans registered with WWP experience PTSD according to WWP's annual warrior survey. PTSD leads to isolation. It robs an individual of sleep with terrifying, life-like nightmares occurring once eyes are closed. PTSD also causes irritability, outbursts, and problems at home.

WWP is tackling the challenge head on by investing significant resources to address PTSD through the creation of Warrior Care Network® -- a partnership with four top academic medical centers to provide clinical mental health care for veterans, at no charge.

WWP made that investment with the help of partners like the Blue Angels Foundation. Blue Angels Foundation recently granted WWP $1 million dollars to help address the invisible wounds of war through Warrior Care Network. They asked WWP to encourage donors to match the grant to double its impact and will continue the grant each of the next five years.

"The generous support of the Blue Angels Foundation helps Wounded Warrior Project honor our commitment to veterans and families," said Gary Corless, WWP warrior support.

"Partnering with Wounded Warrior Project can help save lives," said Mike Campbell, board president at Blue Angels Foundation. "We're proud to be able to support Warrior Care Network."

With these annual matching grants, Blue Angels Foundation helps warriors soar in their recovery. Contribute to the matching donation at

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10201&ovr_acv_id=5433&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=ONLINEBAFPRESS.

