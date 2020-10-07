Blue Apron Launches Three New Product Expansions

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is expanding its menu offerings to make it more convenient for home cooks to receive additional meals every week. The company is offering more variety, flexibility and choice by giving customers the option to order multiple boxes per week, customize select components of recipes, as well as expanding the Two-Person Signature menu to allow home cooks to get up to four recipes per box.

"Our customers told us they want more ways to bring Blue Apron into their kitchen," said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By offering additional meals per customer and recipe customization, Blue Apron is making it easier to fit into more people's lifestyles."

Multiple Boxes per Week

The ability to order multiple boxes per week allows increased flexibility in weekly menu planning for customers. With this new offering, Blue Apron home cooks can get two boxes per week, which allows them to select up to eight different recipes per week at staggered times, double recipes to serve up to eight people per meal on the Four-Person Signature menu, or balance out their cooking by getting a meal prep box for lunches and quick dinners alongside a Signature box for more elevated and premium meals. The multiple box per week option applies to all Blue Apron meal plans and, where available, wine subscriptions.

Recipe Customization

Soon, customers will have the ability to customize select recipes on the Two-Person and Four-Person Signature menus. Customization options will include the ability to upgrade a protein for a more premium protein, replace a meat with a plant protein, swap a vegetable for a starch, or increase the portion size by adding more protein, carbs or vegetables. Upgrades and specific ingredient swaps will be limited to one component per eligible recipe and only for the specified customized options offered by Blue Apron.

Four Recipes per Box

Blue Apron customers on the Two-Person Signature menu can now enjoy a fourth night of fresh, chef-designed meals. Built on the offering availability on the Four-Person Signature menu, this expansion of meals per week helps remove stress around menu preparation or added trips to the grocery store.

In the past few months, Blue Apron has been testing these expanded offerings across multiple customer groups and plans to roll them out between now and December 2020. Multiple boxes per week is currently available to approximately half of Blue Apron customers and is expected to be available, along with recipe customization, to all customers nationwide by the end of the year. All customers in the Two-Person Signature menu can now order four recipes per week.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

