Blue Apron Partners with New York Chef & Television Personality Amanda Freitag to Inspire Home Cooks to Revamp Their Fall Routine

Known for her elevated comfort-food classics, Freitag shares her favorite ingredients alongside helpful techniques that home cooks can carry with them long after the meal is complete. Together, they result in restaurant-quality dishes that the whole family can enjoy.

"Growing up, my family understood the value of a good meal, but we were busy. We ate a lot of frozen pizzas and other things that were easy to prepare. I still love those simple, classic American flavors, but I prepare them a little differently now. When you cook at home with Blue Apron, you can easily create the nostalgic meals you loved growing up, but with fresh ingredients delivered straight to your door. You can now feel good about serving these classic meals to your family."

The six new Blue Apron x Amanda Freitag menu items include:

French Onion Soup Burger with Creamy Mustard Potato Salad

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken with Dirty Rice and Garlicky Green Beans

Crispy Skin Salmon with Salsa Verde and Farro Salad

Seared Shrimp and Mascarpone Risotto with Crispy Prosciutto and Sicilian-Style Cauliflower

Calabrian Chile Butter Steaks with Roasted Pepper Panzanella

Thai Shrimp and Peanut Noodles with Cabbage and Sweet Peppers

"With people stuck at home and the uncertainty surrounding back-to-school plans, finding time to cook a wholesome family meal becomes even more of a question mark for parents. This partnership invites Blue Apron customers to learn new skills in the kitchen, while bringing their families the feel-good comfort foods they're craving," said Vice President of Culinary at Blue Apron, John Adler." At a time when routine is more important than ever, we're excited that our Blue Apron chefs will be able to explore these amazing flavors inspired by Chef Freitag's journey."

To learn more about how Freitag and the Blue Apron culinary team were inspired to create each recipe, and tips and tricks for cooking with the family, follow Blue Apron ( @blueapron ) and Chef Amanda Freitag ( @ChefAmandaF ) on Instagram.

About Blue Apron:

Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

About Amanda Freitag

Born and raised in New Jersey, chef, television personality, and author Amanda Freitag has become a culinary maven. Following her graduation from the Culinary Institute of America, Amanda worked in a diverse mix of restaurants in New York City, including Jean-George Vongerichten's Vong, Verbena, Il Buco, Cesca, and The Harrison, running the culinary gamut of Mediterranean, Italian and Classic American. She sharpened her skills through world travel, including working under Chef Alain Passard in Paris, and continued expanding her culinary expertise into a variety of international cuisines. Outside of the restaurant business, Amanda has become a household name for her work both on and off the television screen. Her mission to make cooking more approachable inspired her cookbook "The Chef Next Door," as well as other ongoing projects. Most recently, she launched a digital series called "Easy AF," where she shows audiences that delicious food can be fun, easy, and quick to make right in your home kitchen.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gresh, M Booth

732-874-4341

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Apron