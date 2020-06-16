Blue Beat Sales Races to Give Away 1 Million Masks in New Sales Initiative

TUSCAN, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Beat Sales, a division of Blue Beat Digital, announces its new initiative to give away 1 million masks. Blue Beat, an innovative company born in South Africa, is a lead developer of branded mobile phones and accessories that are bundled with SIM cards to offer premier service at partner pricing.

"We are proud of our program, which will help with summer approaching and crowds rushing to the outdoors. Our top-quality masks and other PPE are inspected in the U.S. and ready to ship," said Jonathan Berger, CEO Blue Beat Digital. "Our campaign to give away 1 million masks was inspired by our desire to bridge economic divide and ensure safety amongst all Americans," continued Berger.

As this pandemic has no end-date or preventative options, we are harnessing our ability to fulfill our goal of saving lives," commented Edith Liao, Head of Marketing for Blue Beat Digital. "Our core business is technology, but when the novel COVID virus struck, so did we by finding another solution to help connect America and their communities with the PPE they need," concluded Liao.

Mobile phones and accessories enabled Blue Beat to begin its operations in the U.S., including its CA-based warehouse of PPE. The mission exploded in the mobile and consumer electronic markets so Blue Beat continues to develop new sales strategies for items like Bluetooth headphones and small appliances. The U.S. operation has since extended beyond mobile phones to include consumer electronics and has a projected growth of 45% by the end of 2020.

About Blue Beat Digital

Blue Beat Digital is a California-based specialized sales and marketing company with specific expertise in distribution in mobile phones, small electronics and SIM cards for mobile service plans that are lower than most providers yet access the same towers as the biggest providers in the U.S.

