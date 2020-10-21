Blue Beyond Consulting Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Blue Beyond Consulting as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ . The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. This is the third time Blue Beyond has ranked on the list of Best Small & Medium Workplaces.

"I am so proud of our team always, but maybe never more so than this year. The way our team has shown up for each other, and supported each other and our clients, in the face of deep uncertainty, has truly been a gift to witness," said CEO of Blue Beyond Cheryl Fields Tyler. "We know that we can't help clients build thriving organizations, cultures, and teams unless we hold ourselves to the same standards — and this recognition shows us we've remained on the right track."

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job, including employees' trust in leaders, the fairness of workplace decisions, how much camaraderie there is among the team, and more. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that best include all employees — no matter who they are or what they do.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. One of the ways Blue Beyond put their culture first this year was by introducing the "Don't Postpone Joy" fund — an amount of money allotted to employees annually to spend on something that brings them joy. Employees are encouraged to share how they are using their joy fund on the company's internal communications platform, to continue creating authentic moments of connection and culture-building.

"Best Workplaces like Blue Beyond have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Blue Beyond

Blue Beyond builds effective organizations where both the business and people thrive. The firm specializes in the people side of business — culture, talent management, employee engagement, communications, organizational effectiveness, leadership, and change management. Blue Beyond serves clients throughout North America, including global Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, universities, and small- and mid-sized firms. Founded in 2006, Blue Beyond is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with additional team members across the West Coast, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The company was ranked among the top 50 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in 2017 and 2019, and named to FORTUNE's 2019 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Blue Beyond is a certified women-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit bluebeyondconsulting.com .

