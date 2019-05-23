Blue Bite Powers Interactive Andy Warhol Experience at Lévy Gorvy Gallery

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bite powers Warhol Women, a new exhibition at Lévy Gorvy in New York that presents Andy Warhol's portraits of women from the early 1960s through the 1980s, inviting the viewer to ponder the artist's complex and often contradictory relationship to myths and ideals of femininity, beauty and power. The exhibition sheds fresh light on both Warhol's oeuvre and our present moment, wherein questions of female empowerment and the construction of identity through images are as urgent as ever. Blue Bite powers an interactive experience in the gallery that brings Warhol even closer to visitors.

A visitor to Levy Gorvy's Warhol Women scans an NFC tag in the gallery's collateral, activating an immersive digital experience on her phone that complements physical exhibition.

Throughout the three-floor gallery, visitors activate digital experiences relevant to where they are in the exhibition by scanning NFC or QR codes with their phones. These experiences include:

A choose your own adventure introduction to the exhibition.

Quick quips on Warhols sitters: how they came to meet Warhol, favorite memories in the Factory, and other anecdotes not included in the main exhibition.

Curated music playlists by decade

Many of the exhibited works were created based on Polaroid cameras. Visitors to Warhol Women will walk out with their own Polaroid photo and NFC-enabled holder. This additional experience keeps the exhibition with visitors long after they leave the gallery.

"We are excited to bring this additional element of visitor engagement to our exhibitions at Lévy Gorvy," said Cristina Tafuri, Exhibitions Coordinator at Lévy Gorvy. "There is so much valuable, high-level research and information to unpack behind each of these exceptional works that goes beyond a traditional exhibition wall label. This technology allows us to bring that to our visitors in an easy, new and meaningful way."

"By making 'Warhol Women' interactive with Blue Bite Experiences, Lévy Gorvy allows visitors to access the full scope of knowledge, research and resources that go into creating each exhibition," said Mikhail Damiani, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Bite. "Adding digital experiences to the physical space provides added value to visitors not available at other venues."

About Blue Bite

Since 2007, Blue Bite has changed the way people interact with the world by connecting digital information to physical things. The patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. This empowers brands to authenticate products, improve the consumer experience and drive additional sales. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a phone.

About Lévy Gorvy

Lévy Gorvy cultivates a program devoted to innovation and connoisseurship in the fields of modern, postwar, and contemporary art. Founded by Dominique Lévy and Brett Gorvy, Lévy Gorvy maintains gallery spaces at 909 Madison Avenue in New York, in Mayfair, London, and in Central, Hong Kong. The gallery fosters continued dedication to the living artists and artists' estates that it represents and offers a robust program of exhibitions and multidisciplinary events. The gallery also produces ongoing art historical research and original scholarship, publishing exhibition catalogues, monographs, and other key publications. The Zürich office, Lévy Gorvy with Rumbler, offers bespoke private advisory services to collectors and institutions around the globe.

