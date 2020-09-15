Blue Bridge Financial Announces Three-Year Extension to Investment-Grade Corporate Notes

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bridge Financial, LLC ("Blue Bridge"), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, announced the closing in August 2020 of a three-year extension of its $10 million corporate notes provided by a prominent U.S.-based insurance company. The transaction was rated by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization and the notes rating was reaffirmed at BBB- in July 2020.

"We are pleased to announce this extension of our corporate notes, which evidences - along with our three credit facilities - our access to multiple channels of capital and enables us to further provide needed funding to small businesses nationwide as they get back to business during the pandemic and beyond," stated Steve Dervenis, President and CEO of Blue Bridge. "The notes, from a leading institutional financing partner, are further validation of the strength of our team, our track record of success and the robust platform that Blue Bridge has built."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive Advisor and Placement Agent for the notes.

About Blue Bridge Financial, LLC

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC is a specialty finance company and leading provider of commercial financing solutions for small business borrowers as well as manufacturers, vendors and distributors of commercial equipment and inventory. With fast and easy-to-obtain funding for equipment purchases, inventory and working capital, it is a complete source for simplified business financing. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with offices in Buffalo, New York, Las Vegas, Nevada, Tampa, Florida, and Lake Wylie, South Carolina.

To learn more about Blue Bridge Financial, visit www.bluebridgefinancial.com or call 716-204-8467.

