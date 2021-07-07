Blue Bunny® Launches "The Heart of Fun" to Support Ice Cream Parlors Nationwide

LE MARS, Iowa, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer wouldn't be the same without ice cream parlors. This is exactly why Blue Bunny® is helping parlors – the heart of fun in many communities – get back on their feet after a tough year. Starting today through Monday, July 12, ice cream parlors can head over to BlueBunny.com/HeartofFun to apply for "The Heart of Fun" grants and prizes to keep serving their local communities for years to come.*

Blue Bunny Teams up with Nate Berkus to Revive Parlors and Sponsor Free Ice Cream for the Week Following National Ice Cream Day Blue Bunny® Teams up with Nate Berkus to Launch “The Heart of Fun” to Support Ice Cream Parlors Nationwide

Blue Bunny is teaming with celebrity designer and ice cream fanatic, Nate Berkus, to launch the search to find deserving parlors. One parlor that is committed to bringing the fun and making a positive impact in their community will receive a grand prize worth up to $55,000 that includes a grant, Blue Bunny product, a refresh of their space and a celebration in their hometown to reveal their new look later this summer. Three parlors will also each receive a prize worth $5,000 including a grant and Blue Bunny product.

"Every summer, my family's favorite thing to do is visit our local ice cream parlor. It's about more than ice cream – it's about having a place to spend quality time together and make memories," said Berkus. "I am thrilled to team up with Blue Bunny to help local communities keep their favorite parlor around for many summers to come."

In an effort to continue to boost parlor businesses this summer, Blue Bunny will also be covering the tab for people's ice cream in honor of National Ice Cream Day. The twist? Blue Bunny is celebrating the holiday for the whole week! The brand will open $1,000 tabs from July 18-25 at 25 of the parlors that enter for "The Heart of Fun." The selected parlors and schedule will be announced on BlueBunny.com on National Ice Cream Day - Sunday, July 18.

"As a family-owned company that has been bringing the fun and flavor for more than 80 years, we know ice cream parlors are such a special part of their communities," said Jamee Pearlstein, director of brand marketing for Blue Bunny. "Ice cream parlors are a part of Blue Bunny's heritage, and knowing that many have been struggling after an unprecedented year, we want to help them to continue to do what they do best – be the anchor of fun in their communities."

Visit BlueBunny.com for more information and be sure to follow along on Blue Bunny's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with #TheHeartofFun.

*No purchase necessary. Not open to general public. Must own ice cream parlor, be 18 years or older (19 years or older in Alabama and Nebraska) and a legal resident of 48 contiguous US/DC. Ends 7/12/21. Visit bluebunny.com/heartoffun for full details and official rules.

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients to help you Find Funlightenment™ any place, any time. Blue Bunny offers over 75 flavors of ice cream and frozen novelty products with its Load'd lineup. Blue Bunny recently debuted Load'd Bars®, a brand new, one-of-a-kind bar with two-times the mix-ins* and loaded with ooey-gooey swirls and pieces in every bite. Plus, everyone's favorite Load'd Cones® are now packed with even more mix-ins than ever before and the award-winning Load'd Sundaes® now come in 16 delicious flavors. For more information, visit BlueBunny.com.

*Two times the mix-ins as compared to Blue Bunny Turtle Bar.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

CONTACT: Genna S., Current Global for Blue Bunny, [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Bunny®