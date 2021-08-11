Blue Collar Comedy Legend, Bill Engvall, Announces Farewell Stand-Up Comedy Tour 'Here's Your Sign, It's Finally Time'

"I have been blessed with the greatest career anyone could ask for," says Engvall. "Making people laugh is a dream job and has fulfilled my life in so many ways. I'm excited to focus on future opportunities in entertainment and spend more time with my family. I'm not going anywhere – just hanging up my hat when it comes to sleeping in the airport and in-room dining."

As proof of that, Bill will be hosting and serving as head auctioneer in "Blue Collar Auction", a weekly series premiering on Circle TV this fall.

Bill's early stand-up career was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy group with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White. The success of Blue Collar Comedy spurred numerous concert films, selling over 9 million units and receiving a Grammy nomination for the brand's success. Bill starred in the WB hit sketch comedy show "Blue Collar TV" and several solo comedy specials for Comedy Central. In 2012, he reunited with Jeff and Larry on "Them Idiots Whirled Tour", a CMT exclusive, and his most recent special entitled "Just Sell Him For Parts", was a hit for then owned Walmart streaming site, Vudu. Bill also starred in and executive produced the TBS sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show," for 3 seasons and was seen regularly on the Tim Allen Fox sitcom "Last Man Standing" in the role of Reverend Paul. He hosted and starred in a variety of popular gameshows and was a final four contestant on ABC's hit show, "Dancing with The Stars."

A mainstay on late night television, Bill made regular appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Late Night with David Letterman." He released several award-winning comedy albums, with his first album "Here's Your Sign" certifying platinum and holding the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, "Dorkfish," also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy Chart as did his subsequent comedy albums. A best-selling author, Bill has written several books including his autobiography "Bill Engvall - Just A Guy."

In addition to his comedy and television accomplishments, Bill has been involved in several film projects, including writing, producing, and starring in the comedy feature "Bait Shop" with Bill Ray Cyrus, and co-starring in the drama "No Running" which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Other film credits include "Catching Faith," "Monster Party," "Wish for Christmas" and the thriller "The Neighbor."

For over 25 years, Engvall has been managed by Blue Collar Comedy founder and Parallel Entertainment principal, JP Williams. "Bill is truly one of the best men I have ever had the privilege of working with," says Williams. "His honesty and integrity in both his personal and professional life is second to none, and I have been fortunate to be a part of his incredible journey. There's simply no one like him." Bill is also represented by Bob Kinkead of The Kinkead Entertainment Agency.

2021/2022 "Here's Your Sign, It's Finally Time" Farewell Tour Dates :

(Additional dates to be announced soon)

8.26.21 - Quechuan Casino Resort, Winterhaven, CA

9.10.21 - IP Casino, Biloxi, MS

9.24.21 - Choctaw Casino, Grant, OK

9.25.21 - Hollywood Casino, Lawrenceburg, IN

10.1.21 - Kovalchick Convention Center, Indiana, PA

10.2.21 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

10.9.21 - Chevrolet Mainstage, Dallas, TX

11.5.21 - Peoples Bank Theatre, Marietta, OH

12.3.21 - Youkey Theatre, Lakeland, FL

12.12.21 - Fort Hall Casino, Fort Hall, ID

1.15.22 - Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto, CA

4.9.22 - Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, Green Bay, WI

4.1.22 - Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, OK

5.19.22 - RCU Theater at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire, WI

7.8.22 - Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

