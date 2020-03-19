Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies Announce Full Coverage of Telehealth Services for Members

CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO, Scott Serota, issued the following statement announcing full coverage of telehealth services for members.

"The safety and security of our members – and of all Americans – remains our paramount priority during these unprecedented times. Today, Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies announced a new policy regarding telehealth services that ensures members have swift access to the care needed to get and stay healthy – at no cost to them.

All 36 independently-operated BCBS companies and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program® (FEP®) are expanding coverage for telehealth services for the next 90 days. The expanded coverage includes waiving cost-sharing for telehealth services for fully-insured members and applies to in network providers who are providing appropriate medical services. We are also advocating for physician and health system adoption of social distancing-encouraged capabilities such as video, chat and/or e-visits. This builds on the commitment we previously announced to ensure swift and smooth access to care during the COVID-19 outbreak."



Steps previously taken by BCBS companies include: covering full costs of medically necessary diagnostic tests related to COVID-19, waiving of prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and covered services for members if diagnosed with COVID-19, increased access to prescription medications, and expanded access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines.

