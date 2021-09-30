Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® Federal Employee Program® (FEP®) Introduces Enhanced Hypertension and Pregnancy Programs, Dental and Vision Benefits and New International Travel Insurance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® (BCBS) Government-wide Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), announced 2022 benefits available to eligible participants in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Among the changes include enhanced hypertension management and pregnancy care incentive programs, dental and vision benefits for children and the addition of a discounted supplemental international travel insurance through GeoBlue®.

FEP offers a comprehensive suite of resources to help current and prospective members choose the best medical, dental and vision plan for them and their families, including the AskBlue medical, dental and vision plan finder tools, prescription drug cost tool and health cost advisor tool.

"As we continue to navigate an unprecedented health crisis, Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP health, dental and vision members know they can count on us to make sure affordable and comprehensive health care is accessible no matter where they are," said William A. Breskin, senior vice president of government programs for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). "With enhanced benefits in all products in 2022, FEP continues its mission to provide unparalleled products and services to our members and their families."

FEP 2022 Highlights

New Enhanced Benefit Programs

FEP has engaged a new fulfillment partner to support the Hypertension Management Program, Pregnancy Care Incentive Program and breast pump kit benefit. Members can expect enhanced blood pressure monitors, Pregnancy Care Boxes, breast pumps and milk storage bags.

New Supplemental International Travel Insurance

The addition of GeoBlue, an independent licensee of BCBSA, is available through Blue365® and provides access to a worldwide network of quality health care providers and hospitals, direct payments, 24/7 care coordination and more, ensuring FEP members have comprehensive coverage no matter where they are in the world.

Enhanced Dental and Vision Benefits for Children

BCBS FEP Dental® Standard Option will cover Class A (Basic), B (Intermediate), and C (Major) services for children at 100% when these services are provided by in-network providers. BCBS FEP Vision® plans will offer a second eye exam, frame and second pair of lenses when a prescription changes for children aged 13 and under.

Updated Dental and Vision Digital Sites

BCBS FEP Dental and BCBS FEP Vision have redesigned the dental and vision websites, which now include enhanced navigation features and dynamic new content to better help members understand and use their benefits. BCBS FEP Dental has also released a suite of new features for its mobile app, which will allow members to view benefit, coverage and claim information, and access their ID card, all in one location.

2022 Approved Rates :

FEP Blue Focus:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $53.14

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $114.25

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $125.67

Basic Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $80.18

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $196.13

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $212.29

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $127.47

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $289.61

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $314.11

Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Vision Premiums in 2022:

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $5.55

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $11.09

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $16.64

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $3.56

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $7.11

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $10.67

Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Dental Premiums in 2022*

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $18.05

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $36.11

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $54.16

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $9.22

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $18.44

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $27.67

*BCBS FEP Dental rates depend upon the rate region in which a member lives. The rates presented here are for BCBS FEP Dental's most populous region, Region 1. Please go to bcbsfepdental.com to see the full list of regional rates.

All changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2022. Eligible participants will have an opportunity to make their coverage decisions during Open Season, which runs from Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, 2021. Federal employees, annuitants and their family members are eligible for coverage through the FEHB Program, while FEDVIP is available to federal employees and annuitants, certain retired uniformed service members and active duty family members.

Additional information about 2022 benefits is available online or by calling the National Information Center. Visit www.fepblue.org/whatsnew or call 1-800-411-BLUE (2583).

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan (FEP®)

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), has been part of the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program since its inception in 1960. It covers roughly 5.6 million federal employees, retirees and their families out of the more than 8.5 million people who receive their benefits through the FEHB Program. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association negotiates annually with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to determine the benefits and premiums for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan. The 35 local member companies of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association are the primary points of contact for Service Benefit Plan members. They are responsible for processing claims and providing customer service to our members. To locate the address and telephone number for a local Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, please visit fepblue.org/contact-us.

