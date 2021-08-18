Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Appoints Bryan Phillips to Board of Trustees

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced the appointment of Bryan Phillips to its Board of Trustees. Phillips currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., based in Minneapolis.

"Bryan's expertise and accomplishments in the health care industry make him a strong addition to our Board of Trustees," said Kathleen Blatz, interim president & CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "He is deeply committed to advancing our mission of inspiring change, transforming care and improving health for the people we serve across Minnesota and throughout the country. We look forward to Bryan's contributions and shared stewardship of Blue Cross."

About Bryan Phillips

As senior vice president, general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Bryan Phillips is responsible for building and leading the company's overall legal function, which includes a wide array of corporate matters from strategic transactions and financial activities to corporate governance and compliance.

Prior to joining Inspire, Phillips served as chief legal officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company. Before that, Phillips held executive and legal leadership positions at Surmodics, Inc. in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Additionally, he held roles at Guidant Corporation (now part of Boston Scientific). Phillips also served as an associate attorney at Merchant & Gould P.C. and as a consultant at Accenture.

Phillips holds a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas. Phillips currently serves on the board of trustees for the Science Museum of Minnesota and as a trustee for Minnesota Public Radio.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

