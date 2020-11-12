Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Extends Cost-Share Waiver for COVID-19 Treatment

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to lessen the health and financial impacts of COVID-19, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is extending its cost-share waiver for in-network COVID-19 treatment through March 31, 2021.

In the initial stages of the pandemic, Blue Cross waived all patient costs related to in-network COVID-19 care − including office visits and hospitalizations – for the remainder of 2020. Recent increases to the community spread of the virus in Minnesota prompted Blue Cross' decision to extend these no-cost services into the spring of next year.

The treatment cost-waiver applies to all members in fully insured commercial plans, which encompass thousands of small to large businesses throughout the state; Minnesotans who purchase Blue Cross coverage on their own; and seniors enrolled in Medicare. Self-insured employers have the flexibility to direct Blue Cross to administer the same change within their own health benefit plans.

"Throughout this pandemic, we will continue to do what is best for our members' health and wellbeing," said Dr. Craig Samitt, president and chief executive officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, we want to keep doing our part to ensure access to necessary care and address any potential barriers related to cost."

