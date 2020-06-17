Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to Launch Epic Platform to Improve Patient and Provider Experience

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will launch a new health information platform through Epic, establishing a two-way exchange of information at the point of care between BCBSTX and providers in our networks who use Epic.

This agreement with Epic is designed to create a secure, interconnected and efficient health system and information exchange between insurers, providers, and patients. The platform can help to improve the delivery of care to patients and improve physicians' interactions with patients.

The agreement with Epic will establish a secure Payer Platform, for two-way exchange of member health data between BCBSTX and providers who use Epic to:

Review patient data (medical information, such as emergency room visits, diagnostic evaluations, lab results, claims, etc.).





Streamline administrative processes, such as prior authorizations, paying claims, and other points of service.





Facilitate a care management strategy and identify gaps in care, helping patients make smart care choices that may help reduce personal health care costs.

"Our strong network of community hospitals and physicians is the reason we can help our members access high-quality, affordable health care," said Dr. Dan McCoy, President BCBSTX. "They are on the front lines of care delivery, member health management, and member satisfaction. We are committed to helping them deliver quality care for our members.

"Sharing insights with providers at the point of care can be a great way to make a real difference in patient care and lower health costs," McCoy continued. "This platform will help advance access to a truly integrated value-based care delivery system, while giving hospitals, physicians and members actionable information to make more informed care decisions."

Epic is an electronic health record (EHR) vendor whose software is used by more than two thirds of providers and patients across the country. More than 250 million individuals worldwide have a medical record with Epic.

"This relationship connects the provider, the payer, and the patient in a trusted network," said Alan Hutchison, Vice President of Population Health at Epic. "It will enable a more robust, data-driven approach to improving patient health. It will also streamline administrative processes such as the authorization process for providers, so patients can receive more timely access to appropriate care."

Recognizing the unique challenges facing providers and hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak, BCBSTX implemented several temporary policies to support providers and speed delivery of care for our members when it's needed most.

As BCBSTX's network providers, hospital partners, and members continue to address the implications of COVID-19, the Payer Platform presents a tremendous opportunity to streamline care across the entire health system based on best practices across multiple areas.

The Payer Platform will launch later this year for select providers and health systems that already use Epic. This agreement represents BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to enhance the exchange of health data to improve patient outcomes and experience with their health care.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

