Blue Cross Announces Recipients of New Racial Equity and Justice Grants

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing work to address inequities in care and to advance racial and social justice, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is awarding $350,000 in Racial Equity and Justice Grants to eight not-for-profit organizations focused on addressing racial injustice in Massachusetts communities.

This grant continues the company's work to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future by supporting six Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)-led organizations with a two-year grant, providing $25,000 in general operating support per year and two organizations with a one-year, $25,000 grant. Grantees will also have the opportunity to engage in pro-bono support.

"At Blue Cross we view racism as a public health crisis," said Jeff Bellows, vice president corporate citizenship and public affairs. "The events of the past year have highlighted the systemic racism that disproportionately affects the health of communities of color. After meaningful conversations with many of our community partners, listening to their challenges and concerns, we're pleased to expand our partnership opportunities to support BIPOC-led organizations whose work focuses on racial justice and eliminating health inequities."

Grantees include:

Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups and Education ($50,000)

Founded in 2007, BRIDGE (dba Multicultural BRIDGE) is a grassroots organization dedicated to advancing equity and justice by promoting cultural competence, positive psychology, and mutual understanding and acceptance.

Building Audacity ($50,000)

Founded with the purpose of increasing youth power, the Building Audacity mission is to support youth led change-making and to provide resources to adults interested in creating inclusive, youth-focused learning spaces.

Father's Uplift ($50,000)

Fathers' UpLift provides mental health counseling, coaching, and advocacy to assist fathers with overcoming barriers (racism, emotional, traumatic, and addiction-based barriers) that prevent them from remaining engaged in their children's lives.

Inversant ($50,000)

Through working with communities and higher education partners, Inversant provides knowledge, resources, connections, and financial incentives to empower families to invest and succeed in higher education.

Legendary Legacies ($50,000)

Legendary Legacies offers young men ages 17-24 the opportunity to develop the skills necessary by providing positive male adult role models through mentoring, life skills development, case management, community outreach, family support services, recreational opportunities and local, national, and international service opportunities.

Resilient Sisterhood Project ($50,000)

The Resilient Sisterhood Project's mission is to educate and empower women of African descent regarding common but rarely discussed diseases of the reproductive system that disproportionately affect them.

Collaborative Parent Leadership Action Network ($25,000)

CPLAN strives to define what a quality "whole child" education looks like for students by engaging and empowering parents to work with policymakers, educators and community leaders to shape and achieve transformational and systemic change.

Essex County Community Organization ($25,000)

ECCO is a multifaith network of 39 congregations and the North Shore Labor Council that works to create a world where everyone belongs, where we all can thrive, and where we all have a say in the decisions that shape our lives.

