Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on the Texas et al. v. United States et al. Ruling

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Scott Serota issued the following statement today in regard to the U.S. District Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies' core principle is that all Americans, including those with pre-existing medical conditions, have access to quality health coverage no matter who they are or where they live.

Yesterday's federal district court ruling in a case challenging the Affordable Care Act is the first step in what we expect will be a lengthy legal process. Blue Cross and Blue Shield members can be assured that their health coverage and the financial assistance they may receive to help them afford it remains in place despite this ruling, and patients will continue to receive the care they need. Open enrollment for 2019 individual coverage also is unaffected, and BCBS companies will continue to help consumers find the coverage they need at the best possible price.

While we are extremely disappointed in the court's ruling, we will continue to work with lawmakers on a bipartisan basis to ensure that all Americans can access the consistent, quality health coverage they need and deserve."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and check out our blog.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

