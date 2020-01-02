Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Acquires Steward Health Choice Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) today announced that, after securing all regulatory approvals, it has completed its acquisition of Steward Health Choice Arizona LLC. In addition to its individual, employer, and Medicare plans, BCBSAZ will now provide health coverage and related services to Arizonans eligible for Medicaid and those who are dual-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. This includes the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) Complete Care plan and the "Generations" Medicare health plan.

Health Choice Arizona members are a top priority for BCBSAZ, and the organization is not planning any significant changes to plan operations.

Health Choice Arizona will continue to provide quality health coverage to more than 200,000 AHCCCS members, and existing members will continue to have access to more than 17,000 healthcare professionals. Additionally, this acquisition will give BCBSAZ the foundation to improve the quality of life for more Arizona individuals and families.

"We are excited to expand our work with the State of Arizona to offer an AHCCCS plan," said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO of BCBSAZ. "Our mission is to support Arizonans in achieving their optimal health and, as part of this acquisition, we are able to engage more Arizonans with their healthcare needs."

The addition of Health Choice Arizona to the BCBSAZ family will enable the organization to support Arizonans across all spectrums of need. Members will have the ability to stay with BCBSAZ through group, individual, Medicare, and now Medicaid health plans.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

