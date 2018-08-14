Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona And HonorHealth Announce Network Agreement Focused On Quality Care

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) and HonorHealth have a renewed network agreement that demonstrates a shared commitment to the health of Arizonans. Through this contract, BCBSAZ PPO, Statewide HMO and Alliance HMO members with coverage through their employers will continue to have in-network coverage for HonorHealth facilities and providers. The agreement also contains a value-based reimbursement component that rewards HonorHealth for providing higher quality and more efficient healthcare to BCBSAZ members.

Together, HonorHealth and BCBSAZ are working to make Arizona a healthier place to live. Through programs focused on quality and a commitment to community, the two Arizona-based organizations share strategies that address crucial health needs.

Specifically, BCBSAZ and HonorHealth work jointly on initiatives to improve chronic conditions, including Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) programs. To date, the PCMH collaboration has positively influenced health outcomes for 7,200 heart failure, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, asthma, and hypertension patients.

"Renewing our agreement with HonorHealth allows both our organizations to continue to do the good work our plan members have come to rely on for improved health," said BCBSAZ Chief Medical Officer and Healthcare Strategist Dr. Woodrow Myers, Jr. "It's these local and trusted relationships that help BCBSAZ improve the quality of life for our members and the community."

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses five acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 11,500 employees, 3,700 affiliated physicians and 3,100 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

