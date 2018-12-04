Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Phoenix Children's Renew Contract

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) and Phoenix Children's Hospital announced the two organizations reached agreement on a new three-year contract. Under this new Contract, Phoenix Children's Hospital will continue to be an in-network provider for BCBSAZ members and those families insured under plans that utilize the BCBSAZ network.

"We are very glad to continue to be a participating provider with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona," said Robert Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children's Hospital. "This new contract will allow Phoenix Children's to maintain our quality standards and continue providing comprehensive services and specialized care to Arizona's children covered by BCBSAZ."

The new agreement covers Phoenix Children's wide range of services for BCBSAZ members, including Phoenix Children's inpatient care, outpatient care, physician and ancillary providers, imaging, laboratory tests, surgery, emergency department care, specialty and urgent care centers, as well as other Phoenix Children's facilities and services.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Phoenix Children's have a longstanding relationship and together we will continue to provide care to children and families across the state," said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, BCBSAZ. "Our three-year agreement reinforces our commitment to ensuring our member families have access and support to the care they need, when they need it most."

About Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix Children's is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years, Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the Hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

