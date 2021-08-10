Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Announces Joe Greenberg as New General Manager, Commercial Business Segment

"We are excited to welcome Joe to the BCBSAZ family," said Paige Rothermel, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "His experience overseeing multiple business segments, both nationally and locally, will benefit our organization as we continue to grow our commercial segment and make a positive impact on the health of Arizonans."

Greenberg brings extensive industry expertise to BCBSAZ, having worked in business development and sales positions within the health insurance industry for more than 20 years. He joins BCBSAZ from Sidecar Health, where he helped to build the start-up company to a $1 billion valuation.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team that is focused on the community they serve," said Joe Greenberg, General Manager, Commercial Segment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "In my new role, I hope to leverage my past experiences, learn from others along the way, and improve healthcare and the lives of Arizonans at scale."

Greenberg holds a master's degree of Public Administration and a Certificate of Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, working out, and teaching at the University of Southern California.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500+ people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Related Links

http://www.azblue.com

