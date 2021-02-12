Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Continues To Offer ACA Individual And Family Plans During Special Enrollment Period Starting Feb. 15

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to improving the health of all Arizonans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announces its participation in the Special Enrollment Period that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced as a result of President Biden's executive order. Beginning Feb. 15, Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan offerings will provide expanded options to Arizonans with lower costs and a larger network of providers.

COVID-19 has changed the way consumers approach their physical and mental health. BCBSAZ has adapted to help members receive the care they need, when and where they need it – whether it is in person or virtual. This year, all BCBSAZ ACA plans will offer an increased number of free primary care visits, with every plan providing at least two free visits a year. BCBSAZ has also expanded its BlueCare Anywhere telehealth services to include online counseling and psychiatry visits in addition to common medical illnesses.

BCBSAZ is the sole insurer to offer ACA plans to individuals and families in all 15 Arizona counties. With one of the largest networks in the state, BCBSAZ is continuing to expand access, adding 11 new hospitals and more than 600 providers in Maricopa and Pima Counties.

"This past year has been difficult for all and we want to ensure that people have access to quality healthcare and are able to select a plan that offers them the support they need," said Jeff Stelnik, general manager of individual and government segments for BCBSAZ. "We take pride in always being there for our members and our community, and this Special Enrollment Period allows us continue that commitment."

BCBSAZ is offering five plans which are available in all counties across the state to meet the personal needs of all Arizonans. For example, BCBSAZ introduced a new plan this year, Blue AdvancedHealth Bronze, to accommodate varying budgets and health needs, while still providing comprehensive coverage. All plans pair members with a personal primary care provider who is the central point of care and in charge of evaluating a patient's health history and goals. This approach helps to create efficiencies, reduce costs, and provide continued support to patients on their health journey.

In addition to built-in cost-savings, financial support is available to Arizona residents. Subsidies from the federal government can help pay monthly premiums and healthcare costs. Amounts are based on household income and family size. A family of four earning up to $104,800 or an individual earning up to $51,040 may qualify for financial support.

This exceptional circumstance Special Enrollment Period under President Biden's executive order for 2021 ACA plans runs from Feb. 15 – May 15, 2021. For more information on BCBSAZ plans and offerings, or to enroll in a plan visit azblue.com/plans.

