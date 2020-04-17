Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona Employees Volunteer To Assist With COVID-19 Patient Treatment

PHOENIX, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announced today more than 20 medically qualified employees have volunteered to assist in providing care and treatment to COVID-19 patients in healthcare facilities. The company will support trained healthcare specialists from BCBSAZ and its subsidiary, Health Choice Arizona, in returning to practice as physicians, nurses, and pharmacists to care for those in need.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona continues to rise, creating a significant need for healthcare workers in the state. As a part of the care community, BCBSAZ has developed agreements with Metro-Phoenix hospitals to provide additional support from medically qualified employees who are on standby to assist should the need arise or should their support be necessary.

"We are tremendously grateful for the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly to care for Arizonans and treat those diagnosed with COVID-19," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. "We all need to do our part in turning the tide of this global pandemic, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is proud to support our employees who are trained as doctors, nurses, and pharmacists and are volunteering to join the front lines and help relieve some of the strains on our healthcare system."

This effort is the latest in a series of steps BCBSAZ has taken to assist the Arizona community during the global health emergency. Earlier this month, BCBSAZ waived cost sharing for insured members who receive COVID-19 related treatment from in-network providers through May 2020, impacting all BCBSAZ fully insured groups, individual policies, and Medicare members. BCBSAZ also waived prior authorizations, is covering medically necessary diagnostic tests related to COVID-19, eliminated cost sharing for telehealth video sessions, expanded hotline services, and increased access to prescription medications.

Additionally, BCBSAZ is providing financial assistance to several community organizations across the state to help Arizonans during the pandemic, including the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), and Governor Ducey's Arizona Together Coronavirus Relief Fund.

For more information about coronavirus, please visit azblue.com/coronavirus or the CDC coronavirus homepage. Additional volunteer opportunities are available at arizonatogether.org/#volunteer.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,400 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

