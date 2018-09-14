Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Among Nation's Highest-Rated Health Plans for Quality

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the highest-rated health plans in the country, according to the nation's expert on health plan quality.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded our Commercial HMO/POS plan and our Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5,(1) putting us in the top 10 percent of commercial health plans in the country.

"We are committed to providing our 2.8 million members with quality, affordable health care and are proud that NCQA has recognized our performance once again," said Blue Cross Blue Shield President & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "Our rating reflects the work of our dedicated associates and our strong collaboration with physicians and hospitals to ensure that our members receive the care they need."

Each year NCQA rates approximately 1,400 health plans for their:

Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

Successful management of chronic illness

Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Excellent" accreditation rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of ratings, visit NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018–2019.

(1) NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018–2019

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We're the trusted health plan for more than 25,000 Massachusetts employers and are committed to working with others in a spirit of shared responsibility to make quality health care affordable. Consistent with our corporate promise to always put our 2.8 million members first, we're rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed health care choices.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

