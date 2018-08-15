Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Hurricane Florence

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Florence makes landfall, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("BCBSMA") is expediting access to care for members who live in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Through our national Blue Card plan, we provide health care coverage for Massachusetts-based companies whose employees live in other states. We have approximately 47,000 BCBSMA members in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. As this severe storm hits, we are working to ensure that members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. For our members living in affected areas, effective immediately, we are:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members simply need to use the code "FLORENCE" on the payment screen to waive the cost of a visit through September 27 .

In addition, we will waive referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services in areas that have been declared federal disaster zones.

"Our focus right now is ensuring that our members in the Carolinas and Virginia can get the care they need, when they need it," said Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Our member service team is on standby and ready to help any affected members who may experience issues getting access to care. Our thoughts are with everyone who is in the path of what looks to be a devastating storm."

