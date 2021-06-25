Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Illinois Affected by Severe Weather

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to various severe weather events, the governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Illinois have declared states of emergency for all or part of their states. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may be affected.

Blue Cross has more than 30,000 members living in areas where states of emergency have been declared. The health plan is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication

Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible.

Members in Mississippi should enter the code BCBSMA37

Members in Louisiana should enter the code BCBSMA39

Members in Alabama and Georgia should enter the code BCBSMA40

Members in Illinois should enter the code BCBSMA41

(Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue)

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

