Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care in Additional States Affected by Flooding

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing impact of severe storms and flooding in several Southern U.S. states, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is expanding its offer of expedited access to care to members in Mississippi and Alabama who may be affected by flooding.

This allows members affected by severe weather or flooding to access health care services and prescription medications in locations convenient to them.

Blue Cross serves more than 3,300 members living in communities in Alabama and Mississippi experiencing flooding. For those members, effective immediately, Blue Cross is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection (https://wellconnection.com/landing.htm), our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA6."

The expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect for 60 days.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had expedited access to care for members in Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. More than 34,400 members live in communities experience flooding in those states.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

